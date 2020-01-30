Meetings

20:49 Laurel Park Thu 30 January 2020

  • Race 8 - Claiming
  • 7f, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$14,490.002nd$4,600.003rd$2,300.004th$1,611.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:20:53:25
1
(1)
Seany P32
48-11OR: 83D
5/2
T: John RobbJ: Xavier Perez
2
(2)
Meet Cute13
48-11OR: 86
10/1
T: Steven ChircopJ: Tyler Conner
3
(3)
Big Boots26
48-11OR: 83D
10/1
T: Richard SillamanJ: Sheldon Russell
4
(4)
Last Chukker40
48-9OR: 78
9/1
T: Rodolfo SalomonJ: Jorge Ruiz
5
(5)
I'mthetapitnow47
48-11OR: 78D
5/1
T: Damon DilodovicoJ: Kevin Gomez
6
(6)
Tappahannock29
48-11OR: 96
11/4
T: John RobbJ: Avery Whisman (5)
7
(7)
Powerful Venezuela24
58-11OR: 84
15/2
T: Harold WynerJ: Trevor McCarthy
8
(8)
Big Iron21
58-9OR: 88
13/2
T: Michael EwingJ: Jevian Toledo

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Seany P (5/2), Tappahannock (11/4), I'mthetapitnow (5/1), Big Iron (13/2), Powerful Venezuela (15/2), Last Chukker (9/1), Big Boots (10/1), Meet Cute (10/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

