Meetings
20:49 Laurel Park Thu 30 January 2020
1
(1)
Seany P32
48-11OR: 83D
5/2
2
(2)
48-11OR: 86
10/1
3
(3)
48-11OR: 83D
10/1
4
(4)
48-9OR: 78
9/1
5
(5)
48-11OR: 78D
5/1
6
(6)
48-11OR: 96
11/4
7
(7)
58-11OR: 84
15/2
8
(8)
Big Iron21
58-9OR: 88
13/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Seany P (5/2), Tappahannock (11/4), I'mthetapitnow (5/1), Big Iron (13/2), Powerful Venezuela (15/2), Last Chukker (9/1), Big Boots (10/1), Meet Cute (10/1)
Next Race Off
16:35 Leopardstown
1
(0)
Bigbadandbeautiful
J: Mr J J Codd
4
(0)
Castra Vetera
J: Mr T Hamilton
3
(0)
Carrigeen Lotus
J: Miss E A Lalor
7
(0)
Politesse
J: Mr F Maguire
6
(0)
Lady Temperance
J: Mr P W Mullins
10
(0)
The West Awaits
J: Mr R Deegan
2
(0)
Darling Daughter
J: Ms L O'Neill
11
(0)
Mind Sunday
J: Miss A B O'Connor
5
(0)
Dreamingandhoping
J: Mr D L Queally
9
(0)
Jeremys Jewel
J: Mr B O'Neill
8
(0)
Fairyhill Run
J: Mr R P Quinlan
