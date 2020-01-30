Meetings
20:20 Laurel Park Thu 30 January 2020
1
(1)
38-9OR: 69
12/1
4
(4)
38-11OR: 67
10/3
6
(6)
38-9OR: 84
7/2
7
(7)
38-9OR: 87BF
4/6
Non-Runners
2
(2)
Hufflepuff54
38-9OR: 67
T: Damon DilodovicoJ: Horacio Karamanos
3
(3)
Mrs. Phelps52
38-11OR: 61
T: Richard VegaJ: Angel Castillo
5
(5)
Super Donna G26
38-11OR: 70
T: Eduardo RojasJ: Wilfredo Corujo
8
(8)
One Slick Chick27
38-9OR: 67
T: Jamie NessJ: Trevor McCarthy
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Magical Luna (4/6), Win Then Grin (10/3), Landing Zone (7/2), One Slick Chick (6/1), Competitive Queen (12/1), Hufflepuff (12/1), Super Donna G (15/1), Mrs. Phelps (20/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
16:35 Leopardstown
1
(0)
Bigbadandbeautiful
J: Mr J J Codd
4
(0)
Castra Vetera
J: Mr T Hamilton
3
(0)
Carrigeen Lotus
J: Miss E A Lalor
7
(0)
Politesse
J: Mr F Maguire
6
(0)
Lady Temperance
J: Mr P W Mullins
10
(0)
The West Awaits
J: Mr R Deegan
2
(0)
Darling Daughter
J: Ms L O'Neill
11
(0)
Mind Sunday
J: Miss A B O'Connor
5
(0)
Dreamingandhoping
J: Mr D L Queally
9
(0)
Jeremys Jewel
J: Mr B O'Neill
8
(0)
Fairyhill Run
J: Mr R P Quinlan
