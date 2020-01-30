Meetings
21:31 Gulfstream Thu 30 January 2020
1
(1)
48-9OR: 88D
11/4
2
(2)
48-9OR: 98
40/1
3
(3)
48-9OR: 100D
6/1
4
(4)
Monhegan84
58-9OR: 94D
40/1
5
(5)
Bacchanalia102
48-9OR: 94D
11/2
6
(6)
58-9OR: 104
7/1
7
(7)
48-9OR: 96D
12/1
8
(8)
48-9OR: 98D
20/1
9
(9)
48-9OR: 102D
13/8
10
(10)
48-9OR: 95D
40/1
11
(11)
48-9OR: 93D
12/1
12
(12)
Sinwaan53
48-9OR: 94
50/1
Non-Runners
13
(13)
Beale Street39
48-9OR: 95
T: Michael MatzJ: Nik Juarez
14
(14)
Soul Spirit29
48-9OR: 95
T: Thomas AlbertraniJ: Luis Saez
15
(15)
Fritzi29
48-9OR: 84
T: H MotionJ: Edgar Prado
Betting
Forecast
Cap De Creus (13/8), Whispering Beauty (11/4), Bacchanalia (11/2), Stefanie On Fleek (6/1), Beale Street (6/1), Civil Union (7/1), Soul Spirit (10/1), Sister Kitten (12/1), Whatdoesasharksay (12/1), On The Town (20/1), Fritzi (20/1), Trish The Dish (40/1), Monhegan (40/1), Mercy Mercy (40/1), Sinwaan (50/1)
Next Race Off
16:35 Leopardstown
1
(0)
Bigbadandbeautiful
J: Mr J J Codd
4
(0)
Castra Vetera
J: Mr T Hamilton
3
(0)
Carrigeen Lotus
J: Miss E A Lalor
7
(0)
Politesse
J: Mr F Maguire
6
(0)
Lady Temperance
J: Mr P W Mullins
10
(0)
The West Awaits
J: Mr R Deegan
2
(0)
Darling Daughter
J: Ms L O'Neill
11
(0)
Mind Sunday
J: Miss A B O'Connor
5
(0)
Dreamingandhoping
J: Mr D L Queally
9
(0)
Jeremys Jewel
J: Mr B O'Neill
8
(0)
Fairyhill Run
J: Mr R P Quinlan
