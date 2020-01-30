Meetings

21:31 Gulfstream Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 9 - Allowance
  • 1m 1f 110y, Firm
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner$32,130.002nd$10,200.003rd$5,101.004th$3,570.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:21:37:01
1
(1)
Whispering Beauty178
48-9OR: 88D
11/4
T: Brendan WalshJ: Tyler Gaffalione
2
(2)
Mercy Mercy76
48-9OR: 98
40/1
T: R Hess JrJ: Edgar Prado
3
(3)
Stefanie On Fleek53
48-9OR: 100D
6/1
T: Todd PletcherJ: Luis Saez
4
(4)
Monhegan84
58-9OR: 94D
40/1
T: Michael MatzJ: Chris Landeros
5
(5)
Bacchanalia102
48-9OR: 94D
11/2
T: Chad BrownJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
6
(6)
Civil Union75
58-9OR: 104
7/1
T: Claude McgaugheyJ: Jose Ortiz
7
(7)
Whatdoesasharksay84
48-9OR: 96D
12/1
T: James TonerJ: Paco Lopez
8
(8)
On The Town54
48-9OR: 98D
20/1
T: Mark HennigJ: John Velazquez
9
(9)
Cap De Creus39
48-9OR: 102D
13/8
T: Todd PletcherJ: Javier Castellano
10
(10)
Trish The Dish70
48-9OR: 95D
40/1
T: Brian LynchJ: J R Leparoux
11
(11)
Sister Kitten347
48-9OR: 93D
12/1
T: Chad BrownJ: Edgard Zayas
12
(12)
Sinwaan53
48-9OR: 94
50/1
T: Kiaran McLaughlinJ: Joe Bravo

Non-Runners

13
(13)
Beale Street39
48-9OR: 95
T: Michael MatzJ: Nik Juarez
14
(14)
Soul Spirit29
48-9OR: 95
T: Thomas AlbertraniJ: Luis Saez
15
(15)
Fritzi29
48-9OR: 84
T: H MotionJ: Edgar Prado

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Cap De Creus (13/8), Whispering Beauty (11/4), Bacchanalia (11/2), Stefanie On Fleek (6/1), Beale Street (6/1), Civil Union (7/1), Soul Spirit (10/1), Sister Kitten (12/1), Whatdoesasharksay (12/1), On The Town (20/1), Fritzi (20/1), Trish The Dish (40/1), Monhegan (40/1), Mercy Mercy (40/1), Sinwaan (50/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

