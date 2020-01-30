Meetings
21:01 Gulfstream Thu 30 January 2020
1
(1)
58-9OR: 85BFD
5/1
2
(2)
68-8OR: 89D
11/8
3
(3)
Baby Ice25
68-9OR: 93D
9/2
4
(4)
Memorize42
58-8OR: 88BFD
5/1
5
(5)
48-9OR: 77D
33/1
6
(6)
Right On22
58-11OR: 84D
6/1
7
(7)
48-9OR: 84D
9/1
8
(8)
58-9OR: 86D
28/1
Non-Runners
9
(9)
Princess Latina28
48-11OR: 86
T: Bobby DibonaJ: Victor Lebron
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Tuesday's Rose (11/8), Princess Latina (9/5), Baby Ice (9/2), Memorize (5/1), Pocket Of Candy (5/1), Right On (6/1), Midnight Miracle (9/1), Salsa Rita (28/1), Shall Return (33/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
16:35 Leopardstown
1
(0)
Bigbadandbeautiful
J: Mr J J Codd
4
(0)
Castra Vetera
J: Mr T Hamilton
3
(0)
Carrigeen Lotus
J: Miss E A Lalor
7
(0)
Politesse
J: Mr F Maguire
6
(0)
Lady Temperance
J: Mr P W Mullins
10
(0)
The West Awaits
J: Mr R Deegan
2
(0)
Darling Daughter
J: Ms L O'Neill
11
(0)
Mind Sunday
J: Miss A B O'Connor
5
(0)
Dreamingandhoping
J: Mr D L Queally
9
(0)
Jeremys Jewel
J: Mr B O'Neill
8
(0)
Fairyhill Run
J: Mr R P Quinlan
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed