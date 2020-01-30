Meetings

21:01 Gulfstream Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 8 - Claiming
  • 6f, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$12,600.002nd$4,001.003rd$2,000.004th$1,400.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:21:05:51
1
(1)
Pocket Of Candyb25
58-9OR: 85BFD
5/1
T: Herbert MillerJ: Rajiv Maragh
2
(2)
Tuesday's Rose48
68-8OR: 89D
11/8
T: Victor BarbozaJ: Jairo Rendon
3
(3)
Baby Ice25
68-9OR: 93D
9/2
T: R Hess JrJ: Cristian Torres (5)
4
(4)
Memorize42
58-8OR: 88BFD
5/1
T: Julio CartagenaJ: Andre Ramgeet
5
(5)
Shall Return25
48-9OR: 77D
33/1
T: Happy AlterJ: Jose Alvarez
6
(6)
Right On22
58-11OR: 84D
6/1
T: Kelly BreenJ: Nik Juarez
7
(7)
Midnight Miracle28
48-9OR: 84D
9/1
T: Marcelo CuitoJ: Luca Panici
8
(8)
Salsa Rita25
58-9OR: 86D
28/1
T: Bernardo CamposJ: Gaddiel Martinez (7)

Non-Runners

9
(9)
Princess Latina28
48-11OR: 86
T: Bobby DibonaJ: Victor Lebron

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Tuesday's Rose (11/8), Princess Latina (9/5), Baby Ice (9/2), Memorize (5/1), Pocket Of Candy (5/1), Right On (6/1), Midnight Miracle (9/1), Salsa Rita (28/1), Shall Return (33/1)

