Meetings

17:35 Gulfstream Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 1 - Maiden Claiming
  • 5f, Firm
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$13,860.002nd$4,400.003rd$2,200.004th$1,540.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:17:41:31
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Commander Grace
48-11OR:
33/1
T: Donald HuntJ: Victor Lebron
2
(2)
Nerissa18
48-11OR: 63
11/4
T: Jordan BlairJ: J R Leparoux
3
(3)
Sabina Park20
48-11OR: 84
7/2
T: William TharrenosJ: Cristian Torres (5)
5
(5)
Honolua Bayb135
48-11OR: 57
33/1
T: Robin ClearyJ: Santiago Gonzalez
6
(6)
Ballie's Dream20
58-10OR: 60
7/2
T: Laura CazaresJ: Edgard Zayas
7
(7)
Miss Loretta20
48-11OR: 52
7/1
T: Sarah NagleJ: Ray Ganpath
8
(8)
Bev's Strength159
48-11OR: 84
4/1
T: P BianconeJ: Romero Maragh (5)
9
(9)
Cultivation91
48-11OR: 69
14/1
T: David KassenJ: Marcos Meneses
10
(10)
Dancingwithjimmieb20
48-11OR: 67
8/1
T: Antonio SanoJ: Gaddiel Martinez (7)
11
(11)
Wher'd Da Love Go20
48-11OR: 45
40/1
T: Jennifer QuinonesJ: Wesley Henry

Non-Runners

4
(4)
Evelia29
48-11OR: 56
T: Angel RodriguezJ: Miguel Arroyo

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Nerissa (11/4), Ballie's Dream (7/2), Sabina Park (7/2), Bev's Strength (4/1), Miss Loretta (7/1), Dancingwithjimmieb (8/1), Cultivation (14/1), Evelia (15/1), Commander Grace (33/1), Honolua Bay (33/1), Wher'd Da Love Go (40/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:35 Leopardstown
1
(0)
Bigbadandbeautiful
J: Mr J J Codd
5/6
4
(0)
Castra Vetera
J: Mr T Hamilton
3/1
3
(0)
Carrigeen Lotus
J: Miss E A Lalor
10/1
7
(0)
Politesse
J: Mr F Maguire
10/1
6
(0)
Lady Temperance
J: Mr P W Mullins
14/1
10
(0)
The West Awaits
J: Mr R Deegan
16/1
2
(0)
Darling Daughter
J: Ms L O'Neill
25/1
11
(0)
Mind Sunday
J: Miss A B O'Connor
25/1
5
(0)
Dreamingandhoping
J: Mr D L Queally
25/1
9
(0)
Jeremys Jewel
J: Mr B O'Neill
25/1
8
(0)
Fairyhill Run
J: Mr R P Quinlan
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 18m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 39m
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex