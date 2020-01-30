16:20 Ffos Las Thu 30 January 2020
10-race maiden over the larger obstacles. Has been running well in defeat in a couple of starts around the turn of the year and could go well in first-time visor.
Three-race maiden over fences and was beaten 23L having bled when third in a novices' handicap chase over 2m at Ludlow in November before pulling up at Chepstow last month, once again due to broken blood vessels.
Landed some tidy wagers on stable debut at Southwell before following up off the same lenient mark at Uttoxeter over hurdles in October/November. Pulled up since and finished third of 11 since at Warwick last month, requires plenty of respect.
Winner of three of his 17 starts over the larger obstacles. Running well in defeat in the main since November and should get competitive in this company with conditions to suit.
Lightly raced gelding in the last 12 months, the veteran has been struggling in a number of starts since his last win at Warwick in December 2018. More needed but not one to put a line through now 4lb lower than last winning mark.
13-race maiden over the larger obstacles but the gelding has proceeded to hit the frame on no less than seven occasions. Deserving of a change of fortune can be expected to run another big race given his consistency.
Veteran winner of seven of his 31 starts over fences including two from three over C&D. Out of form in a number of starts since November and difficult to see where improvement is coming from.
26-race maiden over jumps including 11 starts over fences without success. Ran well in defeat on latest start at Chepstow earlier this month but always liable to bump into a couple of better handicapped sorts.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Mouseinthehouse (7/2), Battleofthesomme (7/2), Jimmyjames (4/1), Champion Chase (13/2), Flight To Milan (13/2), Royal Act (17/2), Bredon Hill Lad (9/1), Lightentertainment (20/1)
Verdict
- Battleofthesomme
- Champion Chase
- Flight To Milan
