Meetings

16:20 Ffos Las Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Universal Hardware Supplies Handicap Chase (Class 5)
  • 2m, Heavy
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner£2,989.002nd£878.003rd£439.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:4m 31.0sOff time:16:20:17
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Flight To Milanv117
712-4OR: 102
13/2
T: Evan WilliamsJ: Mitchell Bastyan (5)

10-race maiden over the larger obstacles. Has been running well in defeat in a couple of starts around the turn of the year and could go well in first-time visor.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
Mouseinthehouse54
611-12OR: 96
7/2
T: Evan WilliamsJ: Adam Wedge

Three-race maiden over fences and was beaten 23L having bled when third in a novices' handicap chase over 2m at Ludlow in November before pulling up at Chepstow last month, once again due to broken blood vessels.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Battleofthesommep30
711-8OR: 92BFD
7/2
T: Jamie SnowdenJ: Page Fuller (3)

Landed some tidy wagers on stable debut at Southwell before following up off the same lenient mark at Uttoxeter over hurdles in October/November. Pulled up since and finished third of 11 since at Warwick last month, requires plenty of respect.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Royal Actp48
811-8OR: 92D
17/2
T: S-J DaviesJ: Lee Edwards

Winner of three of his 17 starts over the larger obstacles. Running well in defeat in the main since November and should get competitive in this company with conditions to suit.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Lightentertainmentb30
1211-2OR: 86D
20/1
T: F BrennanJ: Brendan Powell

Lightly raced gelding in the last 12 months, the veteran has been struggling in a number of starts since his last win at Warwick in December 2018. More needed but not one to put a line through now 4lb lower than last winning mark.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Champion Chaseb23
811-0OR: 84
13/2
T: M R BosleyJ: J E Moore

13-race maiden over the larger obstacles but the gelding has proceeded to hit the frame on no less than seven occasions. Deserving of a change of fortune can be expected to run another big race given his consistency.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Bredon Hill Ladp,t35
1310-13OR: 83CD
9/1
T: Mrs S GardnerJ: Lucy Gardner

Veteran winner of seven of his 31 starts over fences including two from three over C&D. Out of form in a number of starts since November and difficult to see where improvement is coming from.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Jimmyjamest113
810-10OR: 80
4/1
T: Tim VaughanJ: Alan Johns

26-race maiden over jumps including 11 starts over fences without success. Ran well in defeat on latest start at Chepstow earlier this month but always liable to bump into a couple of better handicapped sorts.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Mouseinthehouse (7/2), Battleofthesomme (7/2), Jimmyjames (4/1), Champion Chase (13/2), Flight To Milan (13/2), Royal Act (17/2), Bredon Hill Lad (9/1), Lightentertainment (20/1)

Verdict

BATTLEOFTHESOMME is the only one in the field to pull together a couple of victories in the last 12 months and can add a third in the closing race of the day. The Jamie Snowden-trained seven-year-old landed a gamble on stable debut at Southwell before following up off the same lenient mark at Uttoxeter over hurdles and can add a third career win to his name with the consistent Champion Chase and the Evan Williams-trained Flight To Milan appearing to be the biggest dangers. In a wide open contest, Jimmyjames and Royal Act are worthy of further consideration.
  1. Battleofthesomme
  2. Champion Chase
  3. Flight To Milan

Video Replay

