Verdict

Thai Terrier Makthecat Mountain Ruler

Mark Johnston is doubly represented, butmakes most appeal of the pair having twice run to a level which is good enough to win a similar race, and he ought to make it third time lucky given the weight he receives from, who could only share the spoils last time, but has a full penalty to carry. With the other experienced runners making limited appeal, Johnston's newcomerwould not need to be a star to make the frame.