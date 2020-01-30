19:30 Chelmsford City Thu 30 January 2020
Showed plenty when runner-up in a junior bumper at Huntingdon, and proved game when sharing the spoils with Tranchee in a 1m novice at Southwell on Flat debut. Penalty asks more, but he's shortlisted nonetheless.
Ruler of The World half-brother to useful winners Miss Cato (1m/1m1f) and Regal Monarch (1½m/1m5f). Making a belated debut and didn't make a big splash at the sales given his pedigree, but can't be ignored in modest company.
Similar form when a close second on both starts to date at up to 1½m. A repeat of either of those efforts would put him firmly in the picture, and jockey bookings suggest he's the stable's number one.
Showed a bit of early speed before fading out of it on Thirsk debut, but achieved little, and fared even worse on AW bow at Southwell last time, finishing tailed off.
From an excellent family, but sold very cheaply as a yearling, and offered nothing on sole start for Ali Stronge at Kempton last year. Has joined a thriving yard, but unlikely to make much impact until handicapping.
Showed ability on debut for Sir Mark Prescott in 2018, but well beaten in two subsequent starts, and beginning a new chapter after a lengthy absence. Best watched.
Beat Hollow filly out of a 5f winner. Pedigree a mix of speed and stamina, but she showed neither on debut in a junior bumper at Newbury last month. Tongue tied now.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|3
|Plait
|4
|9-4
|15/8
|Full Result
|T: M L W BellJ: Sara Del Fabbro
Betting
Forecast
Makthecat (5/4), Thai Terrier (11/8), Mountain Ruler (5/1), Rocket Naan (10/1), Mirabai (20/1), Good Ole Winnie (25/1), Caballine (25/1), Miss Firecracker (66/1), Foxy Eloise (100/1)
Verdict
- Thai Terrier
- Makthecat
- Mountain Ruler
