19:30 Chelmsford City Thu 30 January 2020

  • Book Online At chelmsfordcityracecourse.com Novice Median Auction Stakes (Class 5)
  • 1m 2f, Standard
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£4,948.002nd£1,472.003rd£736.004th£368.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:2m 7.63sOff time:19:35:49
1
(1)
Makthecat25
49-9OR:
5/4
T: K R BurkeJ: Harrison Shaw (3)

Showed plenty when runner-up in a junior bumper at Huntingdon, and proved game when sharing the spoils with Tranchee in a 1m novice at Southwell on Flat debut. Penalty asks more, but he's shortlisted nonetheless.

2
(6)
Mountain Ruler
49-2OR:
5/1
T: M JohnstonJ: P J McDonald

Ruler of The World half-brother to useful winners Miss Cato (1m/1m1f) and Regal Monarch (1½m/1m5f). Making a belated debut and didn't make a big splash at the sales given his pedigree, but can't be ignored in modest company.

3
(4)
Thai Terrier22
49-2OR:
11/8
T: M JohnstonJ: J Fanning

Similar form when a close second on both starts to date at up to 1½m. A repeat of either of those efforts would put him firmly in the picture, and jockey bookings suggest he's the stable's number one.

4
(3)
Foxy Eloise25
58-12OR:
100/1
T: R BrislandJ: K T O'Neill

Showed a bit of early speed before fading out of it on Thirsk debut, but achieved little, and fared even worse on AW bow at Southwell last time, finishing tailed off.

6
(2)
Good Ole Winnie169
48-11OR:
25/1
T: M ApplebyJ: J Quinn

From an excellent family, but sold very cheaply as a yearling, and offered nothing on sole start for Ali Stronge at Kempton last year. Has joined a thriving yard, but unlikely to make much impact until handicapping.

7
(8)
Mirabai544
48-11OR: 60
20/1
T: Jane Chapple-HyamJ: R Kingscote

Showed ability on debut for Sir Mark Prescott in 2018, but well beaten in two subsequent starts, and beginning a new chapter after a lengthy absence. Best watched.

9
(7)
Rocket Naant143
48-11OR:
10/1
T: Tom WardJ: Hollie Doyle

Beat Hollow filly out of a 5f winner. Pedigree a mix of speed and stamina, but she showed neither on debut in a junior bumper at Newbury last month. Tongue tied now.

Non-Runners

5
(5)
Caballine32
48-11OR: -
T: T R GrettonJ: Rob Hornby
8
(9)
Miss Firecracker162
48-11OR: -
T: Dr J D ScargillJ: William Cox

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
3Plait49-415/8Full Result
T: M L W BellJ: Sara Del Fabbro

Betting

Forecast

Makthecat (5/4), Thai Terrier (11/8), Mountain Ruler (5/1), Rocket Naan (10/1), Mirabai (20/1), Good Ole Winnie (25/1), Caballine (25/1), Miss Firecracker (66/1), Foxy Eloise (100/1)

Verdict

Mark Johnston is doubly represented, but THAI TERRIER makes most appeal of the pair having twice run to a level which is good enough to win a similar race, and he ought to make it third time lucky given the weight he receives from Makthecat, who could only share the spoils last time, but has a full penalty to carry. With the other experienced runners making limited appeal, Johnston's newcomer Mountain Ruler would not need to be a star to make the frame.
  1. Thai Terrier
  2. Makthecat
  3. Mountain Ruler

