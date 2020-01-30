Meetings

18:30 Chelmsford City Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • tote Is Back With Better Value Handicap (Class 4)
  • 5f, Standard
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£5,434.002nd£1,617.003rd£808.004th£404.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:58.87sOff time:18:30:52
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(6)
Verne Castleh28
79-7OR: 83CD
6/1
T: M WighamJ: P J McDonald

Five-time C&D winner who has struggled of late, although signalled a revival when 2L third of 7 to Tawny Port here last time. This looks a little easier, and he can't be ruled out.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(1)
Chitra40
49-5OR: 81D
7/2
T: D KublerJ: R Kingscote

Won four times in 2019, and better than ever when beating Lalania with something up her sleeve at Lingfield last month. Has more to offer, and heads the shortlist on that basis.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(7)
Moon Troublev10
79-4OR: 80CD
12/1
T: M ApplebyJ: L Morris

Not at his best of late, with his second at Lingfield coming in a weak 4-runner affair. Did too much too soon at Kempton last time, and easing in the weights, but others preferred still.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(3)
Restless Rose42
59-3OR: 79C
5/2
T: S C WilliamsJ: Hayley Turner

Running respectably in handicaps since winning at Yarmouth in September, but remains 5lb above that winning mark. Bit better than the result over 6f at Wolverhampton last time, and drop in trip is worth a try on that evidence.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(4)
Foxy Foreverb,t11
109-3OR: 79CD
6/1
T: M WighamJ: Hollie Doyle

C&D winner has been runner-up on two of his last three starts, with both of those runs at Wolverhampton. Not easy to win with, but in form, and jockey booking takes the eye.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
(5)
You're Coolt11
89-2OR: 78CD
11/1
T: J BaldingJ: Lewis Edmunds

Landed a C&D handicap off a 1lb higher mark last May. Has struggled on the whole since, but better than the result after a break at Wolverhampton last time, and is one to bear in mind.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(2)
Dynamo Walt11
98-12OR: 74CD
5/1
T: D ShawJ: Darragh Keenan (3)

Back to winning ways when beating Foxy Forever at Wolverhampton last month, and ran creditably when third of 11 to Canford Bay there last time. Will have the race run to suit, but happier a rung down the class ladder these days.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Restless Rose (5/2), Chitra (7/2), Dynamo Walt (5/1), Verne Castle (6/1), Foxy Forever (6/1), You're Cool (11/1), Moon Trouble (12/1)

Verdict

Plenty of pace on here, which should set it up for the closers, and CHITRA makes plenty of appeal as she bids for a hat-trick of wins. Foxy Forever is in good heart, and will have the race run to suit, so is feared with Hollie Doyle taking over in the saddle. You're Cool will be a much bigger price, and is not sure to get loose, but he's fallen below his last winning mark, and saves his best for this track.
  1. Chitra
  2. Foxy Forever
  3. You're Cool

Video Replay

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:35 Leopardstown
1
(0)
Bigbadandbeautiful
J: Mr J J Codd
4/5
4
(0)
Castra Vetera
J: Mr T Hamilton
3/1
3
(0)
Carrigeen Lotus
J: Miss E A Lalor
10/1
7
(0)
Politesse
J: Mr F Maguire
10/1
10
(0)
The West Awaits
J: Mr R Deegan
16/1
6
(0)
Lady Temperance
J: Mr P W Mullins
16/1
2
(0)
Darling Daughter
J: Ms L O'Neill
25/1
11
(0)
Mind Sunday
J: Miss A B O'Connor
25/1
5
(0)
Dreamingandhoping
J: Mr D L Queally
25/1
9
(0)
Jeremys Jewel
J: Mr B O'Neill
25/1
8
(0)
Fairyhill Run
J: Mr R P Quinlan
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 16m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 37m
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex