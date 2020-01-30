Meetings
14:17 Chantilly Thu 30 January 2020
1
(2)
Vedeuxb22
99-12OR: D
10/1
2
(14)
Cavaprun26
69-10OR: CD
12/1
3
(7)
59-8OR: D
25/1
4
(16)
69-7OR: D
22/1
5
(15)
Maytimev22
69-6OR: CD
7/1
6
(6)
59-5OR: D
40/1
7
(5)
79-2OR: CD
4/1
8
(4)
69-2OR: D
6/1
9
(8)
Shamdor22
58-13OR: C
5/2
10
(11)
Cassardb27
58-13OR: C
7/1
12
(9)
Capchopv22
68-8OR: CD
50/1
13
(3)
Baby Janeb27
68-4OR: D
18/1
14
(1)
Zarose204
78-4OR: CD
33/1
15
(13)
58-1OR: CD
33/1
16
(12)
98-0OR: CD
18/1
17
(10)
Maharad16
108-0OR: D
40/1
Non-Runners
11
(17)
Ayounor18
58-10OR: -
T: T MaceJ: A Coutier
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Shamdor (5/2), Green Focus (4/1), Mascalino (6/1), Cassard (7/1), Maytime (7/1), Vedeux (10/1), Cavaprun (12/1), Baby Jane (18/1), Victorious Champ (18/1), Ayounor (20/1), Achille Des Aigles (22/1), Cadorino Des Place (25/1), Heptathlete (33/1), Zarose (33/1), Maharad (40/1), Blue Tango (40/1), Capchop (50/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
16:35 Leopardstown
1
(0)
Bigbadandbeautiful
J: Mr J J Codd
4
(0)
Castra Vetera
J: Mr T Hamilton
7
(0)
Politesse
J: Mr F Maguire
3
(0)
Carrigeen Lotus
J: Miss E A Lalor
10
(0)
The West Awaits
J: Mr R Deegan
6
(0)
Lady Temperance
J: Mr P W Mullins
2
(0)
Darling Daughter
J: Ms L O'Neill
11
(0)
Mind Sunday
J: Miss A B O'Connor
5
(0)
Dreamingandhoping
J: Mr D L Queally
9
(0)
Jeremys Jewel
J: Mr B O'Neill
8
(0)
Fairyhill Run
J: Mr R P Quinlan
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed