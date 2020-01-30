Meetings

14:17 Chantilly Thu 30 January 2020

  • Nointel Handicap
  • 6f 101y, Standard
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner€11,970.002nd€3,800.003rd€1,900.004th€1,330.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Winning time:-Off time:14:22:23
1
(2)
Vedeuxb22
99-12OR: D
10/1
T: C&Y LernerJ: Ml Tabti (6)
2
(14)
Cavaprun26
69-10OR: CD
12/1
T: J P GauvinJ: G Congiu
3
(7)
Cadorino Des Placev39
59-8OR: D
25/1
T: Mlle C FeyJ: A Pouchin (3)
4
(16)
Achille Des Aigles22
69-7OR: D
22/1
T: Mme C BarbeJ: F Valle Skar (7)
5
(15)
Maytimev22
69-6OR: CD
7/1
T: Frau Y VollmerJ: V Cheminaud
6
(6)
Blue Tango49
59-5OR: D
40/1
T: G RadovicJ: G Benoist
7
(5)
Green Focus22
79-2OR: CD
4/1
T: Jv TouxJ: A Lemaitre
8
(4)
Mascalino22
69-2OR: D
6/1
T: H BlumeJ: M Guyon
9
(8)
Shamdor22
58-13OR: C
5/2
T: A De Royer DupreJ: E Hardouin
10
(11)
Cassardb27
58-13OR: C
7/1
T: P&F MonfortJ: S Pasquier
12
(9)
Capchopv22
68-8OR: CD
50/1
T: F BossertJ: J Monteiro (3)
13
(3)
Baby Janeb27
68-4OR: D
18/1
T: V DevillarsJ: C Demuro
14
(1)
Zarose204
78-4OR: CD
33/1
T: Mlle C CardenneJ: L Boisseau
15
(13)
Heptathlete27
58-1OR: CD
33/1
T: Mme B jacquesJ: A Molins
16
(12)
Victorious Champ22
98-0OR: CD
18/1
T: D SmagaJ: G Guedj-gay
17
(10)
Maharad16
108-0OR: D
40/1
T: Mme R BouckhuytJ: D Santiago (3)

Non-Runners

11
(17)
Ayounor18
58-10OR: -
T: T MaceJ: A Coutier

Betting

Forecast

Shamdor (5/2), Green Focus (4/1), Mascalino (6/1), Cassard (7/1), Maytime (7/1), Vedeux (10/1), Cavaprun (12/1), Baby Jane (18/1), Victorious Champ (18/1), Ayounor (20/1), Achille Des Aigles (22/1), Cadorino Des Place (25/1), Heptathlete (33/1), Zarose (33/1), Maharad (40/1), Blue Tango (40/1), Capchop (50/1)

