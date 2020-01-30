Meetings

11:25 Chantilly Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Route Des Fermettes Handicap
  • 1m 5f 92y, Standard
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner€12,600.002nd€4,000.003rd€2,000.004th€1,399.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:11:28:11
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(8)
Deacon38
49-9OR:
7/2
T: C HeadJ: A Lemaitre
2
(16)
Aniel12
49-8OR:
25/1
T: S DehezJ: A Pouchin (3)
3
(2)
Noblesse D'argent27
49-5OR:
10/3
T: S WattelJ: Mlle A Massin (3)
4
(6)
Soul Survivorb21
49-5OR:
18/1
T: R Le GalJ: C Pacaut (3)
5
(9)
Flute En Sol28
49-5OR:
12/1
T: F BelmontJ: Q Perrette (3)
6
(13)
Amazonya24
49-4OR:
12/1
T: E VagneJ: S Pasquier
7
(14)
Silver Condor27
49-2OR:
13/2
T: M DelzanglesJ: V Cheminaud
8
(3)
Miss Springsteen24
49-1OR:
11/1
T: C&Y LernerJ: T Bachelot
9
(5)
Sharqi38
49-1OR:
25/1
T: F CaenepeelJ: S Hellyn
10
(7)
Moputov21
48-13OR:
10/1
T: Y BonnefoyJ: A Nicco (7)
11
(10)
Winman In Greyb27
48-13OR:
9/1
T: Y BarberotJ: G Benoist
12
(15)
Dream Wordv54
48-13OR:
20/1
T: S WattelJ: M Remy (6)
13
(12)
Girly Pearl72
48-13OR:
14/1
T: H ShimizuJ: C Demuro
14
(4)
Coral Boy48
48-11OR:
22/1
T: Mlle B RenkJ: H Besnier (3)
15
(1)
Ruudje12
48-6OR:
9/1
T: Boutin (s)J: M Guyon
16
(11)
Summer Storm43
48-6OR:
28/1
T: M F WeissmeierJ: M lopez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Noblesse D'argent (10/3), Deacon (7/2), Silver Condor (13/2), Ruudje (9/1), Winman In Grey (9/1), Moputo (10/1), Miss Springsteen (11/1), Amazonya (12/1), Flute En Sol (12/1), Girly Pearl (14/1), Soul Survivor (18/1), Dream Word (20/1), Coral Boy (22/1), Aniel (25/1), Sharqi (25/1), Summer Storm (28/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:35 Leopardstown
1
(0)
Bigbadandbeautiful
J: Mr J J Codd
8/11
4
(0)
Castra Vetera
J: Mr T Hamilton
3/1
7
(0)
Politesse
J: Mr F Maguire
10/1
3
(0)
Carrigeen Lotus
J: Miss E A Lalor
11/1
10
(0)
The West Awaits
J: Mr R Deegan
16/1
6
(0)
Lady Temperance
J: Mr P W Mullins
16/1
2
(0)
Darling Daughter
J: Ms L O'Neill
25/1
11
(0)
Mind Sunday
J: Miss A B O'Connor
25/1
5
(0)
Dreamingandhoping
J: Mr D L Queally
25/1
9
(0)
Jeremys Jewel
J: Mr B O'Neill
25/1
8
(0)
Fairyhill Run
J: Mr R P Quinlan
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 15m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 36m
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex