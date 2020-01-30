Meetings
10:55 Chantilly Thu 30 January 2020
1
(4)
Avec Laurab70
79-6OR: D
8/1
2
(3)
Beleave Youb19
59-6OR:
16/1
4
(6)
59-4OR:
7/1
5
(14)
Miro12
59-4OR:
28/1
6
(11)
69-3OR: CD
13/2
7
(15)
Koosto26
59-2OR: CD
9/1
8
(10)
59-2OR: D
6/1
9
(8)
58-13OR: D
12/1
10
(9)
88-13OR: D
50/1
11
(2)
Acmayag85
68-12OR:
25/1
12
(16)
68-11OR: D
11/4
13
(5)
Hark26
68-11OR:
33/1
14
(13)
98-10OR: CD
14/1
15
(12)
58-4OR:
11/1
16
(1)
88-0OR:
28/1
Non-Runners
3
(7)
Snowy Sunday118
69-4OR: -
T: F SheridanJ: J Marien
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Dandy Place (11/4), Anotherfortheroad (6/1), Sunday Winner (13/2), Los Altos (7/1), Avec Laura (8/1), Koosto (9/1), Tropezienne (11/1), Jasmine A La Plage (12/1), Primus Incitatus (14/1), Beleave You (16/1), Snowy Sunday (18/1), Acmayag (25/1), Celestial House (28/1), Miro (28/1), Hark (33/1), Siegfried Line (50/1)
Next Race Off
16:35 Leopardstown
1
(0)
Bigbadandbeautiful
J: Mr J J Codd
4
(0)
Castra Vetera
J: Mr T Hamilton
7
(0)
Politesse
J: Mr F Maguire
3
(0)
Carrigeen Lotus
J: Miss E A Lalor
10
(0)
The West Awaits
J: Mr R Deegan
6
(0)
Lady Temperance
J: Mr P W Mullins
2
(0)
Darling Daughter
J: Ms L O'Neill
11
(0)
Mind Sunday
J: Miss A B O'Connor
5
(0)
Dreamingandhoping
J: Mr D L Queally
9
(0)
Jeremys Jewel
J: Mr B O'Neill
8
(0)
Fairyhill Run
J: Mr R P Quinlan
