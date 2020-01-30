Meetings

10:55 Chantilly Thu 30 January 2020

  • Mare Du Mont Alta Handicap
  • 1m 2f 96y, Standard
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner€9,449.002nd€3,000.003rd€1,500.004th€1,050.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:10:56:07
1
(4)
Avec Laurab70
79-6OR: D
8/1
T: Mme M Bollack-BadelJ: C Lecoeuvre
2
(3)
Beleave Youb19
59-6OR:
16/1
T: P AddaJ: F Panicucci
4
(6)
Los Altos24
59-4OR:
7/1
T: Mme C WhitfieldJ: H Besnier (3)
5
(14)
Miro12
59-4OR:
28/1
T: S GouvazeJ: H Lebouc (3)
6
(11)
Sunday Winner98
69-3OR: CD
13/2
T: L LoiselJ: A Pouchin (3)
7
(15)
Koosto26
59-2OR: CD
9/1
T: Junk (s)J: L Grosso (3)
8
(10)
Anotherfortheroadb24
59-2OR: D
6/1
T: Mlle B RenkJ: G Congiu
9
(8)
Jasmine A La Plage54
58-13OR: D
12/1
T: L BeylenJ: A Hamelin
10
(9)
Siegfried Line237
88-13OR: D
50/1
T: J M PlasschaertJ: S Francois
11
(2)
Acmayag85
68-12OR:
25/1
T: Mlle Mlle S QuereJ: S Laurent
12
(16)
Dandy Place24
68-11OR: D
11/4
T: Y BonnefoyJ: A Nicco (7)
13
(5)
Hark26
68-11OR:
33/1
T: Van De Poele (s)J: E Etienne
14
(13)
Primus Incitatusv26
98-10OR: CD
14/1
T: D SmagaJ: C Demuro
15
(12)
Tropezienne26
58-4OR:
11/1
T: R DoleuzeJ: D Santiago (3)
16
(1)
Celestial House56
88-0OR:
28/1
T: N MilliereJ: A Coutier

Non-Runners

3
(7)
Snowy Sunday118
69-4OR: -
T: F SheridanJ: J Marien

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Dandy Place (11/4), Anotherfortheroad (6/1), Sunday Winner (13/2), Los Altos (7/1), Avec Laura (8/1), Koosto (9/1), Tropezienne (11/1), Jasmine A La Plage (12/1), Primus Incitatus (14/1), Beleave You (16/1), Snowy Sunday (18/1), Acmayag (25/1), Celestial House (28/1), Miro (28/1), Hark (33/1), Siegfried Line (50/1)

