Meetings
10:25 Chantilly Thu 30 January 2020
1
(9)
39-4OR: D
15/8
2
(7)
Chambonas100
39-2OR:
14/1
3
(3)
Musetta33
38-13OR:
13/2
4
(4)
38-13OR:
11/2
5
(2)
38-13OR:
16/1
6
(5)
Brimming38
38-11OR:
13/2
7
(6)
38-8OR:
25/1
8
(10)
Zhalehv39
38-8OR:
8/1
9
(8)
Donzelly28
38-6OR:
12/1
10
(1)
Explorarb28
38-5OR:
5/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Twelve Bros (15/8), Explorar (5/1), King Robbe (11/2), Musetta (13/2), Brimming (13/2), Zhaleh (8/1), Donzelly (12/1), Chambonas (14/1), Berets Verts (16/1), Thaniella (25/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
16:35 Leopardstown
1
(0)
Bigbadandbeautiful
J: Mr J J Codd
4
(0)
Castra Vetera
J: Mr T Hamilton
7
(0)
Politesse
J: Mr F Maguire
3
(0)
Carrigeen Lotus
J: Miss E A Lalor
10
(0)
The West Awaits
J: Mr R Deegan
6
(0)
Lady Temperance
J: Mr P W Mullins
2
(0)
Darling Daughter
J: Ms L O'Neill
11
(0)
Mind Sunday
J: Miss A B O'Connor
5
(0)
Dreamingandhoping
J: Mr D L Queally
9
(0)
Jeremys Jewel
J: Mr B O'Neill
8
(0)
Fairyhill Run
J: Mr R P Quinlan
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed