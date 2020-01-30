Meetings

20:25 Aqueduct Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 6 - Claiming
  • 6f 110y, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$25,200.002nd$8,000.003rd$4,001.004th$2,800.00
  • Surface: Dirt
1
(1)
Orchid Party20
58-11OR: 82D
14/1
T: Jr John Toscano,J: Andre Worrie
2
(2)
Miss Mi Mi25
58-8OR: 97D
5/2
T: R RodriguezJ: Julio Correa (5)
3
(3)
Radiantrithym33
68-11OR: 87D
3/1
T: Linda RiceJ: Jose Lezcano
4
(4)
Madame Barbarian23
78-8OR: 86D
18/1
T: Scott LakeJ: Emmanuel Esquivel
5
(5)
No Deal33
58-8OR: 87D
11/4
T: Chris EnglehartJ: Junior Alvarado
6
(6)
Annie Rocks20
78-8OR: 87D
22/1
T: Edward DelauroJ: Benjamin Hernandez
8
(8)
Friend Of Liberty245
68-8OR: 95D
3/1
T: Michelle NevinJ: Manuel Franco

Non-Runners

7
(7)
Malibu Mischief33
48-11OR: 69
T: Michael MiceliJ: Dylan Davis

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Forecast

Miss Mi Mi (5/2), No Deal (11/4), Radiantrithym (3/1), Friend Of Liberty (3/1), Malibu Mischief (9/2), Orchid Party (14/1), Madame Barbarian (18/1), Annie Rocks (22/1)

