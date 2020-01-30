Meetings
18:54 Aqueduct Thu 30 January 2020
1
(1)
Mr. Fidgetb111
38-8OR: 78
5/2
2
(2)
38-3OR: 33
66/1
3
(3)
38-8OR: 34
66/1
4
(4)
38-8OR: 65BF
1/1
5
(5)
38-8OR: 26
16/1
6
(6)
38-8OR: 72
11/4
7
(7)
Aleph26
38-8OR: 64
12/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Titan's Will (1/1), Mr. Fidget (5/2), Political (11/4), Aleph (12/1), Oneshotatforever (16/1), Tuxedo Sunday (66/1), Eye'm Gone (66/1)
Next Race Off
16:35 Leopardstown
1
(0)
Bigbadandbeautiful
J: Mr J J Codd
4
(0)
Castra Vetera
J: Mr T Hamilton
7
(0)
Politesse
J: Mr F Maguire
3
(0)
Carrigeen Lotus
J: Miss E A Lalor
10
(0)
The West Awaits
J: Mr R Deegan
6
(0)
Lady Temperance
J: Mr P W Mullins
2
(0)
Darling Daughter
J: Ms L O'Neill
11
(0)
Mind Sunday
J: Miss A B O'Connor
5
(0)
Dreamingandhoping
J: Mr D L Queally
9
(0)
Jeremys Jewel
J: Mr B O'Neill
8
(0)
Fairyhill Run
J: Mr R P Quinlan
