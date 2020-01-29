Meetings
22:46 Turf Paradise Wed 29 January 2020
1
(1)
Cozy Bar18
128-12OR: 81D
25/1
2
(2)
Kalakala30
78-12OR: 76D
50/1
3
(3)
68-12OR: 85D
10/1
4
(4)
108-12OR: 74D
14/1
5
(5)
58-12OR: 66D
33/1
6
(6)
Casuality193
88-12OR: 81D
9/1
8
(8)
58-12OR: 79D
3/1
9
(9)
98-12OR: 74
7/1
10
(10)
78-12OR: 72D
66/1
11
(11)
78-12OR: 89
6/4
12
(12)
58-12OR: 76D
4/1
Non-Runners
7
(7)
Norm's Place23
78-12OR: 80
T: Jared BrownJ: Jake Samuels
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Forecast
Squidward (6/4), Desert Black (3/1), Johnny Ray (4/1), Norm's Place (5/1), Prince Of Paris (7/1), Casuality (9/1), River House (10/1), Allen's Crown (14/1), Cozy Bar (25/1), Dream On For Speed (33/1), Kalakala (50/1), Darrenator (66/1)
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
