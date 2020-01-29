Meetings

22:46 Turf Paradise Wed 29 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 7 - Claiming
  • 6f, Fast
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner$4,410.002nd$1,400.003rd$700.004th$489.00
  • Surface: Dirt
1
(1)
Cozy Bar18
128-12OR: 81D
25/1
T: Mark EsquibelJ: Karlo Lopez
2
(2)
Kalakala30
78-12OR: 76D
50/1
T: Shawna WhitesideJ: Alex Anaya
3
(3)
River House29
68-12OR: 85D
10/1
T: Cody AxmakerJ: Luis Valenzuela (5)
4
(4)
Allen's Crown9
108-12OR: 74D
14/1
T: Mark NorthJ: Ryan Barber
5
(5)
Dream On For Speed29
58-12OR: 66D
33/1
T: Dayson LavanwayJ: Francisco Garcia
6
(6)
Casuality193
88-12OR: 81D
9/1
T: Sergio BarrioJ: Enrique Garcia
8
(8)
Desert Black49
58-12OR: 79D
3/1
T: Orlando GuerreroJ: Lorenzo Lopez
9
(9)
Prince Of Paris23
98-12OR: 74
7/1
T: W WhitehouseJ: Alex Cruz
10
(10)
Darrenator8
78-12OR: 72D
66/1
T: Stan HartmanJ: McKenzie King
11
(11)
Squidward16
78-12OR: 89
6/4
T: Curt FergusonJ: Jorge Bourdieu
12
(12)
Johnny Ray18
58-12OR: 76D
4/1
T: Cynthia GeorgeJ: Scott Stevens

Non-Runners

7
(7)
Norm's Place23
78-12OR: 80
T: Jared BrownJ: Jake Samuels

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Squidward (6/4), Desert Black (3/1), Johnny Ray (4/1), Norm's Place (5/1), Prince Of Paris (7/1), Casuality (9/1), River House (10/1), Allen's Crown (14/1), Cozy Bar (25/1), Dream On For Speed (33/1), Kalakala (50/1), Darrenator (66/1)

