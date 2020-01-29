Meetings
22:16 Turf Paradise Wed 29 January 2020
1
(1)
68-12OR: 101BFD
11/4
2
(2)
Kodiak King303
68-12OR: 96D
33/1
3
(3)
68-12OR: 92BFD
13/8
4
(4)
Blank It39
58-12OR: 85D
16/1
5
(5)
Brickhouse165
68-12OR: 84D
50/1
6
(6)
48-12OR: 83D
14/1
7
(7)
48-12OR: 85D
2/1
8
(8)
48-12OR: 83D
10/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
The Common Man (13/8), Loud N Proud (2/1), Trapalanda (11/4), Redrock Trail (10/1), Hard To Come Home (14/1), Blank It (16/1), Kodiak King (33/1), Brickhouse (50/1)
