Meetings

22:16 Turf Paradise Wed 29 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 6 - Starter Optional Claiming
  • 5f 110y, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$5,355.002nd$1,700.003rd$850.004th$595.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:22:20:19
1
(1)
Trapalanda9
68-12OR: 101BFD
11/4
T: Jose SilvaJ: Luis Valenzuela (5)
2
(2)
Kodiak King303
68-12OR: 96D
33/1
T: Kevin HansenJ: Heribert Martinez
3
(3)
The Common Man14
68-12OR: 92BFD
13/8
T: Edward KerelukJ: Alex Cruz
4
(4)
Blank It39
58-12OR: 85D
16/1
T: Lymon PerrenJ: Scott Stevens
5
(5)
Brickhouse165
68-12OR: 84D
50/1
T: Amy NelsonJ: Kassie Guglielmino
6
(6)
Hard To Come Home45
48-12OR: 83D
14/1
T: Edward KerelukJ: Jorge Bourdieu
7
(7)
Loud N Proud21
48-12OR: 85D
2/1
T: Kevin EikleberryJ: Francisco Garcia
8
(8)
Redrock Trail56
48-12OR: 83D
10/1
T: Joe ToyeJ: Chad Lindsay

Betting

Forecast

The Common Man (13/8), Loud N Proud (2/1), Trapalanda (11/4), Redrock Trail (10/1), Hard To Come Home (14/1), Blank It (16/1), Kodiak King (33/1), Brickhouse (50/1)

