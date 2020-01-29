Meetings

21:16 Turf Paradise Wed 29 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 4 - Claiming
  • 6f 110y, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$4,410.002nd$1,400.003rd$700.004th$489.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Result amended following stewards enquiry

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:21:20:40
1
(1)
Uninvited25
78-12OR: 86
9/1
T: Juan SilvaJ: Heribert Martinez
2
(2)
Rolls Royce Deal25
68-12OR: 89BFD
9/4
T: Robertino DiodoroJ: Jorge Carreno
3
(3)
Howdy Kingkowboy56
68-12OR: 76
12/1
T: Sergio BarrioJ: Enrique Garcia
4
(4)
Blowin Smoke25
58-12OR: 79D
10/1
T: Esteban MartinezJ: Denny Velazquez
5
(5)
Runn'n Rebel16
78-12OR: 89D
11/4
T: Aobaldo RamirezJ: Karlo Lopez
6
(6)
Blue Jeans N Beer9
78-12OR: 83D
7/2
T: David Van WinkleJ: Chad Lindsay
7
(7)
John Paul's Bet21
78-12OR: 94D
11/2
T: W WhitehouseJ: Kody Kellenberger (5)
8
(8)
The Rock Rolls8
108-12OR: 78D
50/1
T: Kyndra MckinneyJ: Michael Ybarra

Betting

Forecast

Rolls Royce Deal (9/4), Runn'n Rebel (11/4), Blue Jeans N Beer (7/2), John Paul's Bet (11/2), Uninvited (9/1), Blowin Smoke (10/1), Howdy Kingkowboy (12/1), The Rock Rolls (50/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

