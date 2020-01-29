Meetings
21:16 Turf Paradise Wed 29 January 2020
1
(1)
78-12OR: 86
9/1
2
(2)
68-12OR: 89BFD
9/4
3
(3)
68-12OR: 76
12/1
4
(4)
58-12OR: 79D
10/1
5
(5)
78-12OR: 89D
11/4
6
(6)
78-12OR: 83D
7/2
7
(7)
78-12OR: 94D
11/2
8
(8)
108-12OR: 78D
50/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Rolls Royce Deal (9/4), Runn'n Rebel (11/4), Blue Jeans N Beer (7/2), John Paul's Bet (11/2), Uninvited (9/1), Blowin Smoke (10/1), Howdy Kingkowboy (12/1), The Rock Rolls (50/1)
Most Followed
