Meetings
21:25 Tampa Bay Downs Wed 29 January 2020
2
(2)
58-8OR: 72D
66/1
3
(3)
48-8OR: 89D
3/1
4
(4)
48-8OR: 79D
25/1
5
(5)
Tetsu14
48-8OR: 89D
9/2
6
(6)
Sindariusb121
58-8OR: 90
8/1
7
(7)
48-8OR: 95D
9/4
8
(8)
48-8OR: 94D
11/2
9
(9)
48-8OR: 86D
22/1
10
(10)
Lassiter21
48-8OR: 84
12/1
13
(13)
58-8OR: 94D
7/1
Non-Runners
1
(1)
Sleeplessdreammore21
48-8OR: 93
T: Ron PottsJ: Huber Villa Gomez
11
(11)
Soul Kitten14
58-8OR: 78
T: Walter WoodardJ: Angel Stanley
12
(12)
Dopo Lavoro12
68-8OR: 87
T: Alison EscobarJ: Charles Lopez
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Souper Courage (9/4), Snow Lion (3/1), Tetsu (9/2), Drillomatic (11/2), Soul Of The Hero (7/1), Sindarius (8/1), Lassiter (12/1), Sleeplessdreammore (12/1), Dopo Lavoro (15/1), Chief Of Joy (22/1), Paul Cane (25/1), Soul Kitten (30/1), I'll Make U Famous (66/1)
