21:25 Tampa Bay Downs Wed 29 January 2020

  • Race 9 - Claiming
  • 1m 110y, Firm
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$9,891.002nd$3,140.003rd$1,569.004th$1,099.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:21:31:31
2
(2)
I'll Make U Famous61
58-8OR: 72D
66/1
T: Miles HeinenJ: Federico Mata
3
(3)
Snow Lion18
48-8OR: 89D
3/1
T: T FoleyJ: Samy Camacho
4
(4)
Paul Cane21
48-8OR: 79D
25/1
T: William SienkewiczJ: Wilmer Garcia
5
(5)
Tetsu14
48-8OR: 89D
9/2
T: Carlos SilvaJ: Pablo Morales
6
(6)
Sindariusb121
58-8OR: 90
8/1
T: Keith NationsJ: Leslie Mawing
7
(7)
Souper Courage21
48-8OR: 95D
9/4
T: Michael TrombettaJ: Antonio Gallardo
8
(8)
Drillomatic21
48-8OR: 94D
11/2
T: Dennis ManningJ: Daniel Centeno
9
(9)
Chief Of Joy21
48-8OR: 86D
22/1
T: I CorreasJ: Jesus Castanon
10
(10)
Lassiter21
48-8OR: 84
12/1
T: John SimmsJ: Walber Alencar
13
(13)
Soul Of The Hero222
58-8OR: 94D
7/1
T: Gerald BennettJ: Jose Ferrer

Non-Runners

1
(1)
Sleeplessdreammore21
48-8OR: 93
T: Ron PottsJ: Huber Villa Gomez
11
(11)
Soul Kitten14
58-8OR: 78
T: Walter WoodardJ: Angel Stanley
12
(12)
Dopo Lavoro12
68-8OR: 87
T: Alison EscobarJ: Charles Lopez

Betting

Forecast

Souper Courage (9/4), Snow Lion (3/1), Tetsu (9/2), Drillomatic (11/2), Soul Of The Hero (7/1), Sindarius (8/1), Lassiter (12/1), Sleeplessdreammore (12/1), Dopo Lavoro (15/1), Chief Of Joy (22/1), Paul Cane (25/1), Soul Kitten (30/1), I'll Make U Famous (66/1)

