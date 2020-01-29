Meetings
20:25 Tampa Bay Downs Wed 29 January 2020
1
(1)
78-7OR: 68D
50/1
2
(2)
58-7OR: 75D
22/1
3
(3)
78-7OR: 102D
4/11
4
(4)
48-7OR: 81BFD
9/2
5
(5)
88-7OR: 88D
14/1
6
(6)
58-7OR: 77D
28/1
7
(7)
58-7OR: 77D
20/1
8
(8)
Ox Trot19
58-10OR: 79
13/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Mr. Kisses (4/11), I'm A Cool Man (9/2), Ox Trot (13/2), J B Quick (14/1), Back Page (20/1), Smoky Blues (22/1), Sent From Heaven (28/1), American Luxury (50/1)
