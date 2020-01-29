Meetings

20:25 Tampa Bay Downs Wed 29 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 7 - Claiming
  • 6f, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$6,552.002nd$2,080.003rd$1,040.004th$728.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:20:29:31
1
(1)
American Luxury42
78-7OR: 68D
50/1
T: Gary JohnsonJ: Jose Leon
2
(2)
Smoky Blues17
58-7OR: 75D
22/1
T: John SimmsJ: Willie Martinez
3
(3)
Mr. Kisses13
78-7OR: 102D
4/11
T: Jorge DelgadoJ: Samy Camacho
4
(4)
I'm A Cool Man136
48-7OR: 81BFD
9/2
T: Nick CarusoJ: Pablo Morales
5
(5)
J B Quick92
88-7OR: 88D
14/1
T: John PimentalJ: Pedro Jr Cotto
6
(6)
Sent From Heaven53
58-7OR: 77D
28/1
T: John SimmsJ: Jose Garcia
7
(7)
Back Page25
58-7OR: 77D
20/1
T: Alnaz AliJ: Wilmer Garcia
8
(8)
Ox Trot19
58-10OR: 79
13/2
T: Michael WrightJ: Gary Wales

Betting

Forecast

Mr. Kisses (4/11), I'm A Cool Man (9/2), Ox Trot (13/2), J B Quick (14/1), Back Page (20/1), Smoky Blues (22/1), Sent From Heaven (28/1), American Luxury (50/1)

