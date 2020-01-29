Meetings
17:25 Tampa Bay Downs Wed 29 January 2020
1
(1)
78-8OR: 70D
20/1
2
(2)
58-8OR: 86D
11/8
3
(3)
68-8OR: 74D
9/1
4
(4)
88-8OR: 81D
6/1
5
(5)
58-8OR: 84D
10/3
6
(6)
88-8OR: 76D
6/1
7
(7)
Panda12
48-8OR: 74D
7/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Speeding Starlet (11/8), Scarlet Bow (10/3), Flashy Patch (6/1), Madison Blues (6/1), Panda (7/1), Patriotic Endeavor (9/1), Shiny Surprise (20/1)
