Meetings

22:20 Sam Houston Race Park Wed 29 January 2020

  • Race 9 - Allowance
  • 5f, Good
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$23,310.002nd$7,400.003rd$3,700.004th$2,590.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:22:18:50
3
(3)
Evil Ways7
58-11OR: 80BFD
7/1
T: Karl BrobergJ: David Cabrera
5
(5)
Sassy Kenzie Girl234
48-11OR: 78
28/1
T: Mindy WillisJ: Rodolfo Guerra
6
(6)
Moreisbetter122
48-11OR: 90BFD
6/4
T: Robertino DiodoroJ: Quincy Hamilton
7
(7)
Sister Nova10
48-11OR: 92D
5/2
T: Steven AsmussenJ: Richard Eramia
8
(8)
Hana Highway67
48-11OR: 81
25/1
T: Scott YoungJ: Floyd Jr Wethey
9
(9)
Noble Love320
48-11OR: 83D
6/1
T: W CalhounJ: Deshawn Parker
10
(10)
Golden Lullabye147
48-11OR: 82
4/1
T: Danny PishJ: Danny Sorenson
11
(11)
Swanky18
58-11OR: 66D
50/1
T: Dewey SmithJ: Ernesto Valdez Jiminez
12
(12)
Shanghai Sally47
48-11OR: 64
33/1
T: Joe OffolterJ: Lindey Wade

Non-Runners

1
(1)
Railroad Rosie105
48-11OR: 82
T: Austin GustafsonJ: Lane Luzzi
2
(2)
Rosie Bear14
68-11OR: 82
T: Hugo RodriguezJ: Sasha Risenhoover
4
(4)
Miss B88
48-11OR: 32
T: J CaldwellJ: Ivan Arellano

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Moreisbetter (6/4), Sister Nova (5/2), Golden Lullabye (4/1), Noble Love (6/1), Evil Ways (7/1), Railroad Rosie (10/1), Rosie Bear (12/1), Miss B (15/1), Hana Highway (25/1), Sassy Kenzie Girl (28/1), Shanghai Sally (33/1), Swanky (50/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

