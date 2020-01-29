Meetings
22:20 Sam Houston Race Park Wed 29 January 2020
3
(3)
58-11OR: 80BFD
7/1
5
(5)
48-11OR: 78
28/1
6
(6)
Moreisbetter122
48-11OR: 90BFD
6/4
7
(7)
48-11OR: 92D
5/2
8
(8)
48-11OR: 81
25/1
9
(9)
Noble Love320
48-11OR: 83D
6/1
10
(10)
48-11OR: 82
4/1
11
(11)
Swanky18
58-11OR: 66D
50/1
12
(12)
48-11OR: 64
33/1
Non-Runners
1
(1)
Railroad Rosie105
48-11OR: 82
T: Austin GustafsonJ: Lane Luzzi
2
(2)
Rosie Bear14
68-11OR: 82
T: Hugo RodriguezJ: Sasha Risenhoover
4
(4)
Miss B88
48-11OR: 32
T: J CaldwellJ: Ivan Arellano
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Moreisbetter (6/4), Sister Nova (5/2), Golden Lullabye (4/1), Noble Love (6/1), Evil Ways (7/1), Railroad Rosie (10/1), Rosie Bear (12/1), Miss B (15/1), Hana Highway (25/1), Sassy Kenzie Girl (28/1), Shanghai Sally (33/1), Swanky (50/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:23 Delta Downs
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed