21:20 Sam Houston Race Park Wed 29 January 2020

  • Race 7 - Allowance Optional Claiming
  • 1m, Good
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$23,940.002nd$7,600.003rd$3,800.004th$2,660.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:21:22:00
3
(1)
Barbess110
48-7OR: 85D
9/1
T: Danny PishJ: Lane Luzzi
4
(2)
Houston Strong55
48-7OR: 89D
4/1
T: W CalhounJ: Lindey Wade
5
(5)
Country Daisy45
48-7OR: 89
11/2
T: H Ashford JrJ: Iram Diego
6
(6)
Spider Dance24
48-11OR: 89D
11/8
T: Brad CoxJ: Richard Eramia
8
(10)
After Red Sun102
68-7OR: 90D
6/1
T: Clinton StuartJ: Deshawn Parker
9
(8)
Tenpins Tempo33
68-7OR: 91D
5/1
T: Lee ThomasJ: Floyd Jr Wethey

Non-Runners

1
(3)
Marywood46
48-7OR: 80
T: Lee ThomasJ: Floyd Jr Wethey
2
(4)
Zamzam122
48-7OR: 88
T: Mindy WillisJ: Rodolfo Guerra
7
(7)
Quinn Murphy3
68-7OR: 96
T: Karl BrobergJ: David Cabrera
10
(9)
Love On Tides42
78-7OR: 95
T: Mindy WillisJ: Rodolfo Guerra

Betting

Forecast

Spider Dance (11/8), Quinn Murphy (5/2), Love On Tides (3/1), Zamzam (3/1), Houston Strong (4/1), Tenpins Tempo (5/1), Country Daisy (11/2), After Red Sun (6/1), Barbess (9/1), Marywood (10/1)

