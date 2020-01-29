Meetings

20:19 Sam Houston Race Park Wed 29 January 2020

  • Race 5 - Maiden Special Weight
  • 1m, Good
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$22,680.002nd$7,201.003rd$3,600.004th$2,520.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:20:21:06
1
(1)
Aura76
48-11OR: 74BF
4/6
T: Steven AsmussenJ: Richard Eramia
3
(3)
Sheza Rockstar14
48-11OR: 63
11/4
T: Scott YoungJ: Iram Diego
6
(6)
Joy To The World258
48-11OR: 78
8/1
T: Karen JacksJ: Lindey Wade
7
(7)
Wild Prospect14
58-11OR: 63
10/1
T: Brent CharltonJ: Danny Sorenson
9
(9)
Fearless Dixie14
58-11OR: 42
33/1
T: Leonard JohnsonJ: Adrian Ramos
10
(10)
Cozzett's Heat48
48-11OR: 51
25/1
T: J CaldwellJ: Ivan Arellano
11
(11)
Wapi14
48-11OR: 67
11/1
T: Karen JacksJ: Ernesto Valdez Jiminez

Non-Runners

2
(2)
Nimble Kitten48
58-11OR: 49
T: M DavidsonJ: Rayan Gazader
4
(4)
Golden Perfection40
48-11OR: 76
T: Ethan WestJ: Deshawn Parker
5
(5)
Wicked Connection14
58-11OR: 39
T: H Ashford JrJ: Floyd Jr Wethey
8
(8)
Mizzanna76
48-11OR: 68
T: Danny PishJ: Lane Luzzi

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Aura (4/6), Sheza Rockstar (11/4), Golden Perfection (7/2), Mizzanna (4/1), Joy To The World (8/1), Wild Prospect (10/1), Wapi (11/1), Cozzett's Heat (25/1), Nimble Kitten (30/1), Wicked Connection (30/1), Fearless Dixie (33/1)

