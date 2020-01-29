Meetings

18:20 Sam Houston Race Park Wed 29 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 1 - Maiden Special Weight
  • 1m, Good
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$22,680.002nd$7,201.003rd$3,600.004th$2,520.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:18:22:12
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Dime Cuando14
38-10OR: 37
40/1
T: Sr Alan Love,J: Alberto Pusac
2
(2)
Infinite Solutions32
38-10OR: 52
12/1
T: J MeauxJ: Adrian Ramos
3
(3)
Funky Justice49
38-10OR: 21
33/1
T: Terry EoffJ: Anardis Rodriguez
4
(4)
Meritaten38
38-10OR: 79
10/11
T: Jr Albert Stall,J: Lindey Wade
6
(6)
Paula's Playlist55
38-10OR: 33
33/1
T: Dewey SmithJ: Iram Diego
9
(9)
Four Kathryns11
38-10OR: 34
50/1
T: J BustamanteJ: Eliazar Vera
10
(10)
Princesa Helena
38-10OR:
5/2
T: Steven AsmussenJ: Richard Eramia
11
(11)
Brave New World11
38-10OR:
33/1
T: Sarah DavidsonJ: Gerber Pivaral
12
(12)
Tasmin46
38-10OR: 68
3/1
T: W CalhounJ: Deshawn Parker

Non-Runners

5
(5)
African Mo14
38-10OR: 71
T: Ronnie CravensJ: Lane Luzzi
7
(7)
West Coast Temple28
38-10OR: 55
T: Tommy ShortJ: Rayan Gazader
8
(8)
Linda Diane19
38-10OR: 27
T: Allen DupuyJ: Ernesto Valdez Jiminez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Meritaten (10/11), Princesa Helena (5/2), Tasmin (3/1), African Mo (4/1), Infinite Solutions (12/1), West Coast Temple (30/1), Brave New World (33/1), Paula's Playlist (33/1), Funky Justice (33/1), Dime Cuando (40/1), Four Kathryns (50/1), Linda Diane (50/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
15/8
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
9/4
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
4/1
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
5/1
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
8/1
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
12/1
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
12/1
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
16/1
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
40/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby