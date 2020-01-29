Meetings

23:54 Penn National Wed 29 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 3 - Claiming
  • 1m, Fast
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$6,804.002nd$2,160.003rd$1,080.004th$755.00
  • Surface: Dirt
1
(1)
Well Tried33
48-9OR: 60
14/1
T: Erin McClellanJ: Emilio Flores
2
(2)
Two Way Road18
48-9OR: 43
12/1
T: Naoise AgnewJ: Andrew Wolfsont
3
(3)
Color Force18
48-9OR: 51
8/1
T: George AlbrightJ: Jorge Vargas Jr
4
(4)
Box Of Gold18
48-9OR: 66D
5/2
T: Dimitrios SynnefiasJ: Julio Hernandez
5
(5)
Steady Rock32
48-9OR: 58
7/2
T: Jorge MaymoJ: Tyler Conner
6
(6)
Tiz Promising Rvf12
48-9OR: 63D
6/1
T: James ZavitsanosJ: Edwin Gonzalez
7
(7)
Devil's Flair33
48-9OR: 59
40/1
T: Alisa SarsonJ: Jose Rojas
8
(8)
Irish Glitter18
58-9OR: 59D
10/1
T: J MartinezJ: David Cora
9
(9)
Jewels And Pearls18
48-9OR: 57BFD
11/4
T: Jorge MaymoJ: Inoel Beato
10
(10)
Alphardini12
48-9OR: 45
100/1
T: Omar AquinoJ: Maicol Inirio

Betting

Forecast

Box Of Gold (5/2), Jewels And Pearls (11/4), Steady Rock (7/2), Tiz Promising Rvf (6/1), Color Force (8/1), Irish Glitter (10/1), Two Way Road (12/1), Well Tried (14/1), Devil's Flair (40/1), Alphardini (100/1)

