02:10 Penn National Thu 30 January 2020

  • Race 8 - Claiming
  • 6f, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$7,433.002nd$2,359.003rd$1,180.004th$826.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:02:19:26
2
(1)
Inalienable Rights18
58-7OR: 70D
7/2
T: Chris EnglehartJ: William Otero
3
(2)
Normandy Beach41
58-9OR: 79D
3/1
T: Mark SalvaggioJ: Julio Hernandez
4
(3)
Two Red Cents14
48-7OR: 69D
10/1
T: Robert OlivaJ: Andrew Wolfsont
5
(5)
Malicious Intent41
48-7OR: 86BFD
7/4
T: Erin McClellanJ: Tyler Conner
6
(6)
Saratoga Shiner18
78-7OR: 57D
66/1
T: Samuel WebbJ: Emilio Flores
7
(7)
Sugar Train89
68-7OR: 69
66/1
T: Jose BobadillaJ: Jose Rojas
8
(8)
Tale Of The Blade46
58-7OR: 59D
66/1
T: J MartinezJ: David Cora
9
(9)
Kucherov32
58-7OR: 79D
7/1
T: Jr Lester Stickler,J: Inoel Beato
11
(11)
Just Do The Math26
48-11OR: 71D
4/1
T: Timothy KreiserJ: Wilfredo Corujo

Non-Runners

1
(4)
My Only Sunshine26
48-11OR: 72
T: Timothy KreiserJ: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Rafter21
48-7OR: 69
T: Marlin MillerJ: Jacqueline Davis

Betting

Forecast

Malicious Intent (7/4), Normandy Beach (3/1), Inalienable Rights (7/2), My Only Sunshine (7/2), Just Do The Math (4/1), Kucherov (7/1), Two Red Cents (10/1), Rafter (30/1), Sugar Train (66/1), Saratoga Shiner (66/1), Tale Of The Blade (66/1)

