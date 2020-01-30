Meetings

00:49 Penn National Thu 30 January 2020

  • Race 5 - Maiden Claiming
  • 5f 110y, Fast
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$7,433.002nd$2,359.003rd$1,180.004th$826.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:00:53:33
1
(1)
She's Sure Classy34
58-11OR: 35
20/1
T: Amy AlbrightJ: William Otero
2
(2)
Poochie Lou310
58-11OR: 90
33/1
T: Jr James Nicholson,J: Julio Hernandez
3
(3)
Button Candy18
48-11OR: 35
25/1
T: David GeistJ: Jose Rojas
4
(4)
Semaya18
48-11OR: 26
33/1
T: J MartinezJ: David Cora
5
(5)
Lovely O'prado18
58-11OR:
15/2
T: Daniel VelazquezJ: Laureano Jr Flores (10)
6
(6)
Joyofthirtysevenb118
48-11OR: 50
16/1
T: Elisha PerezJ: Maicol Inirio
7
(7)
Next Queen60
48-11OR: 55
11/10
T: Wayne PottsJ: Ricardo Chiappe
8
(8)
Sunny Hill Bobbie18
48-11OR: 23
66/1
T: Mark IppolitoJ: Christopher Baker
9
(9)
Tiz Tas Time67
48-11OR: 37
4/1
T: Kevin FieldsJ: Wilfredo Corujo
10
(10)
Rain Runner292
58-11OR: 48
5/2
T: Michael ZalalasJ: Emilio Flores

Non-Runners

11
(11)
Nellie's Cat40
68-11OR: 32
T: Edmund DavisJ: Jacqueline Davis

Betting

Forecast

Next Queen (11/10), Rain Runner (5/2), Tiz Tas Time (4/1), Lovely O'prado (15/2), Nellie's Cat (12/1), Joyofthirtyseven (16/1), She's Sure Classy (20/1), Button Candy (25/1), Semaya (33/1), Poochie Lou (33/1), Sunny Hill Bobbie (66/1)

