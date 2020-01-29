Meetings

19:15 Marseille Wed 29 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Emile Beauchamp - Monte
  • 1m 5f 38y, Standard
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner€10,710.002nd€3,400.003rd€1,700.004th€1,189.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:19:17:42
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Fabio De La Calade84
58-9OR:
80/1
T: S YanaJ: B Blary
2
Fabella Des Lilas24
510-3OR:
9/1
T: D AlexandreJ: F Desmigneux
3
Face To Face24
510-7OR:
12/1
T: N EnschJ: Q Seguin
4
Ecalys Of Night24
68-9OR:
40/1
T: K ThonnerieuxJ: Mlle M Chabran
5
Denver De L'Iton9
78-9OR:
50/1
T: E GerbetJ: Mlle M Heymans
6
Daisy Piquenard24
78-9OR:
50/1
T: F VitaliJ: Mlle E Jankowski
7
Dania Du Lot9
710-7OR:
33/1
T: R NiqueJ: R Thonnerieux
9
Famous Jet20
510-7OR:
7/4
T: V MartensJ: P ph Ploquin
10
Feder De Banville14
58-9OR:
50/1
T: R MouriceJ: Mlle R Pouillon
11
Flash Du Goutier9
58-9OR:
25/1
T: D CinierJ: Mlle L Masi
12
Dali Bourgeois24
78-9OR:
28/1
T: W BaudyJ: Mlle L Magnenat
13
Eagle Clemaxelle7
610-7OR:
9/2
T: L GoutJ: Mme Laetitia Gout
14
Echo Du Palais17
68-9OR:
20/1
T: P CallierJ: Mlle E Callier
15
Fantasia Dream7
510-3OR:
9/2
T: Y A BriandJ: Mlle O Briand
16
Diner A La Grave17
78-9OR:
4/1
T: Pierrick MoelJ: Mlle J Ohanessian

Non-Runners

8
Diragora9
78-9OR: -
T: P GodeyJ: J J Belleveaux

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Famous Jet (7/4), Diner A La Grave (4/1), Eagle Clemaxelle (9/2), Fantasia Dream (9/2), Fabella Des Lilas (9/1), Face To Face (12/1), Echo Du Palais (20/1), Flash Du Goutier (25/1), Dali Bourgeois (28/1), Dania Du Lot (33/1), Ecalys Of Night (40/1), Feder De Banville (50/1), Daisy Piquenard (50/1), Denver De L'Iton (50/1), Diragora (75/1), Fabio De La Calade (80/1)

