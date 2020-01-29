Meetings
18:15 Marseille Wed 29 January 2020
1
40-0OR:
14/1
2
40-0OR:
50/1
3
40-0OR:
5/2
4
40-0OR:
8/1
5
40-0OR:
28/1
6
40-0OR:
28/1
7
40-0OR:
25/1
8
Gironda14
40-0OR:
18/1
9
40-0OR:
9/2
10
40-0OR:
15/2
11
40-0OR:
33/1
12
40-0OR:
13/2
13
40-0OR:
7/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Gascogne De L'iton (5/2), Graziella Bond (7/2), Giulia D'atout (9/2), Gloria Turgot (13/2), Galatee Du Dollar (15/2), Girly Darche (8/1), Grace De Rebecq (14/1), Gironda (18/1), Griotte Julry (25/1), Goldie Dry (28/1), Galythe Du Jas (28/1), Gamine Royale (33/1), Grace De Crepin (50/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed