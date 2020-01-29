Meetings

17:45 Marseille Wed 29 January 2020

  • Prix Benjamin - Attele
  • 1m 5f 38y, Standard
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner€10,710.002nd€3,400.003rd€1,700.004th€1,189.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:17:47:41
1
Good Boy41
40-0OR:
28/1
T: C H HaretJ: Ch Haret
2
Gold From9
40-0OR:
12/1
T: J CatelineJ: J Cateline
3
Gag Julry9
40-0OR:
13/2
T: J P GauvinJ: J P Gauvin
4
Gentledor26
40-0OR:
16/1
T: D AlexandreJ: J Ch Sorel
5
Goldorack Du Bois9
40-0OR:
9/2
T: R MouriceJ: D Bekaert
6
Garmisch26
40-0OR:
66/1
T: M MessagerJ: M Messager
7
Go Fast Tejy9
40-0OR:
7/2
T: Y A BriandJ: K Leblanc
8
Guest Des Rioults14
40-0OR:
12/1
T: P CallierJ: P Callier
9
Guignol17
40-0OR:
16/1
T: D CinierJ: D Cinier
10
Gladiator De Nimes42
40-0OR:
25/1
T: N JulienJ: N Julien
11
Gary's Blues7
40-0OR:
40/1
T: R MouriceJ: J Ozenne
12
Galdric D'Echal21
40-0OR:
6/4
T: Y A BriandJ: Y A Briand

Betting

Forecast

Galdric D'Echal (6/4), Go Fast Tejy (7/2), Goldorack Du Bois (9/2), Gag Julry (13/2), Guest Des Rioults (12/1), Gold From (12/1), Guignol (16/1), Gentledor (16/1), Gladiator De Nimes (25/1), Good Boy (28/1), Gary's Blues (40/1), Garmisch (66/1)

