Meetings
16:37 Marseille Wed 29 January 2020
1
60-0OR:
66/1
2
El Julry90
60-0OR:
50/1
3
60-0OR:
9/1
4
60-0OR:
2/1
5
70-0OR:
20/1
6
60-0OR:
16/1
7
70-0OR:
14/1
8
60-0OR:
5/1
9
70-0OR:
33/1
10
80-0OR:
20/1
11
60-0OR:
9/4
12
90-0OR:
13/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Espoir Des Ombres (2/1), Espoir D'yvel (9/4), Eros Des Liards (5/1), Baccarat Tejy (13/2), Extra Du Chatault (9/1), Dornado (14/1), Enjoy D'attaque (16/1), Come Back (20/1), Desir De Senoville (20/1), Diva Seya (33/1), El Julry (50/1), Ekinox Du Solnan (66/1)
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
