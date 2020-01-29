Meetings

16:02 Marseille Wed 29 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix De L'huveaune - Attele
  • 1m 5f 38y, Standard
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner€11,970.002nd€3,800.003rd€1,900.004th€1,330.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:16:03:25
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Elior De Laissard14
60-0OR:
66/1
T: G TouronJ: G Touron
2
Epsom De Goupillel9
60-0OR:
18/1
T: A LaigronJ: Anthony Laigron
3
Ekaterina9
60-0OR:
80/1
T: E OhanessianJ: E Ohanessian
4
Elegro Ter Blekte56
60-0OR:
9/1
T: J M RoubaudJ: S Stefano
5
Easton Heights14
60-0OR:
3/1
T: N EnschJ: N Ensch
6
Embleme De La Cour13
60-0OR:
33/1
T: V FoucaultJ: V Foucault
7
Elegant De Bolero9
60-0OR:
5/4
T: R MouriceJ: D Bekaert
8
Elpick15
60-0OR:
20/1
T: C H HaretJ: Ch Haret
9
Eclipse Melody25
60-0OR:
66/1
T: S BouissonJ: S Bouisson
10
Elegante Gema26
60-0OR:
40/1
T: J UrozJ: J Uroz
11
Eronn Castelets6
60-0OR:
66/1
T: Mme G MasschaeleJ: Ph Masschaele
12
Epona De Chenou9
60-0OR:
50/1
T: M MessagerJ: M Messager
13
Enerise Flash9
60-0OR:
50/1
T: Y A BriandJ: K Leblanc
14
Ernestina22
60-0OR:
9/2
T: Y A BriandJ: Y A Briand
15
Energie De Max9
60-0OR:
9/1
T: L FresneauJ: L Fresneau
16
Enamoura Loulou61
60-0OR:
20/1
T: H Chauve-LaffayJ: H Chauve-Laffay

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Elegant De Bolero (5/4), Easton Heights (3/1), Ernestina (9/2), Energie De Max (9/1), Elegro Ter Blekte (9/1), Epsom De Goupillel (18/1), Enamoura Loulou (20/1), Elpick (20/1), Embleme De La Cour (33/1), Elegante Gema (40/1), Enerise Flash (50/1), Epona De Chenou (50/1), Eclipse Melody (66/1), Elior De Laissard (66/1), Eronn Castelets (66/1), Ekaterina (80/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
15/8
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
9/4
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
4/1
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
5/1
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
8/1
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
12/1
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
12/1
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
16/1
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
40/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby