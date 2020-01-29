Meetings
21:02 Mahoning Valley Wed 29 January 2020
1
(1)
69-0OR: 73D
3/1
2
(2)
69-0OR: 75D
13/8
3
(3)
79-0OR: 76D
7/4
4
(4)
89-0OR: 57D
20/1
6
(6)
59-0OR: 69BFD
8/1
7
(7)
79-0OR: 54
33/1
Non-Runners
5
(5)
Teatoe60
99-0OR: 57
T: Luke PattonJ: Luis Perez
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Sealed With A Kiss (13/8), First Distinction (7/4), Arch Legacy (3/1), Flying Phillip's (8/1), Our Princess Belle (20/1), Teatoe (20/1), Don't Hold Me Now (33/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed