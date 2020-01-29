Meetings

21:02 Mahoning Valley Wed 29 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 8 - Claiming
  • 6f, Good
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$7,308.002nd$2,320.003rd$1,160.004th$813.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:21:04:19
1
(1)
Arch Legacy25
69-0OR: 73D
3/1
T: Jay BernardiniJ: Erik Barbaran
2
(2)
Sealed With A Kiss16
69-0OR: 75D
13/8
T: Shane SpiessJ: Yuri Yaranga
3
(3)
First Distinction50
79-0OR: 76D
7/4
T: Jeffrey RadosevichJ: Jose Bracho
4
(4)
Our Princess Belle51
89-0OR: 57D
20/1
T: Rodrigo MadrigalJ: David Haldar
6
(6)
Flying Phillip's12
59-0OR: 69BFD
8/1
T: Eddie CloustonJ: Jaime Rodriguez
7
(7)
Don't Hold Me Now170
79-0OR: 54
33/1
T: David StJ: Chelsey Keiser

Non-Runners

5
(5)
Teatoe60
99-0OR: 57
T: Luke PattonJ: Luis Perez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Sealed With A Kiss (13/8), First Distinction (7/4), Arch Legacy (3/1), Flying Phillip's (8/1), Our Princess Belle (20/1), Teatoe (20/1), Don't Hold Me Now (33/1)

