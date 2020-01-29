Meetings

14:45 Leicester Wed 29 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Kirby Muxloe Claiming Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 1m 7f 113y, Heavy
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner£4,809.002nd£1,412.003rd£706.004th£353.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:4m 17.5sOff time:14:45:26
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Ballyellist32
711-10OR: 129D
4/9
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: J Nailor (5)

Has built up an excellent record in sellers and claimers under this jockey and has proved himself in handicaps lately with placed efforts here and at Hereford. Versatile trip and ground wise and the pick of the weights returned to this lesser grade.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Geneva Barracksp,t18
811-8OR: 119D
22/1
T: S-J DaviesJ: Lee Edwards

Won a handicap at Naas a year ago for previous connections but tailed off both runs over fences for current connections. Hard to know what to expect down in class on return to hurdles with tongue-tie and cheekpieces back on.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Percy6
611-6OR: 122
12/1
T: Mrs Marjorie FifeJ: C J Todd (7)

Regressing rapidly on the Flat (tailed off after slow start last week) but creditable second to Baracalu in a seller in rare appearance over hurdles on Boxing Day at Market Rasen and an 8lb pull for 2L with that rival so entitled to respect.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Baracalup34
911-5OR: 116D
5/2
T: Tristan DavidsonJ: Harry Reed (3)

Well backed when making most to beat Percy at Market Rasen but not sure to confirm form on these revised weights, though the first time cheekpieces helped and not surprisingly they are retained here.

Last RunWatch last race
5
The Jugopolistb75
1311-4OR: 66C
150/1
T: J R CornwallJ: Benjamin Poste

Veteran who is normally found in long distance chases and having first run over hurdles since 2015. Hard to make a positive case for.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Lope De Looph19
511-1OR: 59
200/1
T: A SadikJ: T J Phelan

Poor form at up to 1m on the Flat and a similar story over hurdles. Impossible to fancy having 61lb to find with Ballyellis at the weights.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Ballyellis (4/9), Baracalu (5/2), Percy (12/1), Geneva Barracks (22/1), The Jugopolist (150/1), Lope De Loop (200/1)

Verdict

BALLYELLIS is a rock solid performer in this grade and his recent form in handicaps suggests he is still in top form and can notch his fifth win of the campaign. Baracalu and Percy are closely matched on their Boxing Day run at Market Rasen and they are preferred in that order.
  1. Ballyellis
  2. Baracalu
  3. Percy

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
15/8
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
9/4
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
4/1
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
5/1
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
8/1
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
12/1
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
12/1
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
16/1
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
40/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby