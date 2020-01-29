14:45 Leicester Wed 29 January 2020
Has built up an excellent record in sellers and claimers under this jockey and has proved himself in handicaps lately with placed efforts here and at Hereford. Versatile trip and ground wise and the pick of the weights returned to this lesser grade.
Won a handicap at Naas a year ago for previous connections but tailed off both runs over fences for current connections. Hard to know what to expect down in class on return to hurdles with tongue-tie and cheekpieces back on.
Regressing rapidly on the Flat (tailed off after slow start last week) but creditable second to Baracalu in a seller in rare appearance over hurdles on Boxing Day at Market Rasen and an 8lb pull for 2L with that rival so entitled to respect.
Well backed when making most to beat Percy at Market Rasen but not sure to confirm form on these revised weights, though the first time cheekpieces helped and not surprisingly they are retained here.
Veteran who is normally found in long distance chases and having first run over hurdles since 2015. Hard to make a positive case for.
Poor form at up to 1m on the Flat and a similar story over hurdles. Impossible to fancy having 61lb to find with Ballyellis at the weights.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Ballyellis (4/9), Baracalu (5/2), Percy (12/1), Geneva Barracks (22/1), The Jugopolist (150/1), Lope De Loop (200/1)
Verdict
- Ballyellis
- Baracalu
- Percy
