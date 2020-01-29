Meetings

19:45 Kempton Wed 29 January 2020

  • racingtv.com Handicap (Class 6)
  • 7f, Standard / Slow
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner£3,105.002nd£924.003rd£462.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 26.85sOff time:19:49:07
1
(7)
Itmakesyouthinkh9
69-7OR: 55
4/1
T: D M LoughnaneJ: Edward Greatrex

Is still a maiden after nine starts. He has come close to that first success on a number of occasions though, including latest over this C&D when he was second of 11, beaten by ½L. Remains off the same mark so he is a big player.

Last Run
4
(6)
Pearl Spectrev49
99-5OR: 53CD
9/1
T: P S McEnteeJ: Callum Shepherd

His last victory came 12 months ago but has been on a long losing run since then. Was second of 12 at Chelsmford (1m) three starts ago. Could only finish ninth of 10 last time on the AW at Lingfield (1m). Other appeal more.

Last Run
5
(9)
Air Of Yorkp23
89-5OR: 53D
11/1
T: Grace HarrisJ: Hollie Doyle

Experienced gelding who won a big runner field at Salisbury (6f) back in May. Has been unable to follow that up since. Was fourth of seven on his latest attempt at Wolverhampton (7f). Has been eased 2lb. Needs to produce more than his latest form.

Last Run
6
(10)
Double Coffeeh1254
49-4OR: 52
40/1
T: J GallagherJ: P J McDonald

Has featured four times without success. She was eighth of 12 on her debut at Leicester (7f) last time out in what was her handicap debut. Is set for her opening run for her new yard here and has a hood on for the first time. Best to watch.

Insights

Last Run
7
(11)
My Law30
49-4OR: 52
5/1
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson

Still looking for her first victory after 14 starts. She was only 2L away on her most recent appearance at Lingfield (7f) on the AW when she was fifth of 12. Has since switched yards. Not one to ignore.

Last Run
8
(12)
Martin King25
49-3OR: 51
14/1
T: J ButlerJ: A Kirby

Remains a maiden after five starts. Has been a long way down the field on his two handicap appearances, both of which have come at this track. He was 12th of 14 last time over 1m. Has been eased 2lb. Needs to improve.

Last Run
9
(3)
Distant Applause14
59-2OR: 50
13/2
T: D J S Ffrench DavisJ: Rob Hornby

His sole success came at Chelmsford (6f) in December 2018. Was not far away on his latest appearance as he came back 1½L away in fourth place of 12. Back to his last winning mark now. One to think about.

Last Run
10
(8)
Your Choiceb42
59-2OR: 50
25/1
T: Mrs L J MonganJ: L Morris

Yet to score in 22 attempts on the track. Was third of 10 at Lingfield (7f) on the AW two starts ago. Could only finish eighth of 10 on her latest attempt over that same C&D. Others appeal more.

Last Run
11
(5)
The British Lionv12
59-2OR: 50D
6/1
T: Alexandra DunnJ: R Havlin

His last victory came 12 months ago at Wolverhampton (7f). He was only 1¼L away in fifth place of seven on the AW at Lingfield (7f) last time. Down to a new career low mark now so can't be discounted.

Last Run
12
(4)
Es Que Magic21
49-2OR: 50
6/1
T: A M HalesJ: Amelia Glass (7)

Came really close to his first victory earlier this month over this C&D as he was only a neck away in third place of 12. He remains off the same mark as that near miss which gives him a great chance on this latest appearance.

Last Run
13
(2)
Big Amigo310
79-1OR: 49
66/1
T: K G WingroveJ: Laura Coughlan (7)

Has not prevailed since he scored on the AW at Lingfield (1m) in February 2018. Was well held on all three of his outings in 2019, including latest at Wolverhampton (1m½f) where he was eighth of 11. Others make a greater appeal.

Last Run
14
(1)
Autumn Splendour10
49-0OR: 48
25/1
T: J M BradleyJ: David Probert

Is on a long losing stretch since his last victory in August 2018. Has been well held on his last two starts. His last appearance came at Wolverhampton (5f) where he was 10th of 11 runners. Needs to improve.

Last Run

Non-Runners

2
(13)
Lyrical Ballad26
49-7OR: 55
T: N P MulhollandJ: S W Kelly
3
(14)
Gunmaker8
69-5OR: 53
T: Mrs R CarrJ: J P Sullivan

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Gunmaker (7/2), Itmakesyouthink (4/1), My Law (5/1), The British Lion (6/1), Es Que Magic (6/1), Distant Applause (13/2), Pearl Spectre (9/1), Lyrical Ballad (10/1), Air Of York (11/1), Martin King (14/1), Your Choice (25/1), Autumn Splendour (25/1), Double Coffee (40/1), Big Amigo (66/1)

Verdict

ITMAKESYOUTHINK is still looking for his first success but it can come here as this is a good opportunity for him to come out on top. He was second over this C&D last time and from he same mark as that run, he can take full advantage. Es Que Magic was a neck away in third place on his latest run over this C&D. He should go close again from that same mark, while Gunmaker has been running consistently well recently and should hit the frame once again here.
  1. Itmakesyouthink
  2. Es Que Magic
  3. Gunmaker

Video Replay

