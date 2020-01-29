19:45 Kempton Wed 29 January 2020
Is still a maiden after nine starts. He has come close to that first success on a number of occasions though, including latest over this C&D when he was second of 11, beaten by ½L. Remains off the same mark so he is a big player.
His last victory came 12 months ago but has been on a long losing run since then. Was second of 12 at Chelsmford (1m) three starts ago. Could only finish ninth of 10 last time on the AW at Lingfield (1m). Other appeal more.
Experienced gelding who won a big runner field at Salisbury (6f) back in May. Has been unable to follow that up since. Was fourth of seven on his latest attempt at Wolverhampton (7f). Has been eased 2lb. Needs to produce more than his latest form.
Has featured four times without success. She was eighth of 12 on her debut at Leicester (7f) last time out in what was her handicap debut. Is set for her opening run for her new yard here and has a hood on for the first time. Best to watch.
Still looking for her first victory after 14 starts. She was only 2L away on her most recent appearance at Lingfield (7f) on the AW when she was fifth of 12. Has since switched yards. Not one to ignore.
Remains a maiden after five starts. Has been a long way down the field on his two handicap appearances, both of which have come at this track. He was 12th of 14 last time over 1m. Has been eased 2lb. Needs to improve.
His sole success came at Chelmsford (6f) in December 2018. Was not far away on his latest appearance as he came back 1½L away in fourth place of 12. Back to his last winning mark now. One to think about.
Yet to score in 22 attempts on the track. Was third of 10 at Lingfield (7f) on the AW two starts ago. Could only finish eighth of 10 on her latest attempt over that same C&D. Others appeal more.
His last victory came 12 months ago at Wolverhampton (7f). He was only 1¼L away in fifth place of seven on the AW at Lingfield (7f) last time. Down to a new career low mark now so can't be discounted.
Came really close to his first victory earlier this month over this C&D as he was only a neck away in third place of 12. He remains off the same mark as that near miss which gives him a great chance on this latest appearance.
Has not prevailed since he scored on the AW at Lingfield (1m) in February 2018. Was well held on all three of his outings in 2019, including latest at Wolverhampton (1m½f) where he was eighth of 11. Others make a greater appeal.
Is on a long losing stretch since his last victory in August 2018. Has been well held on his last two starts. His last appearance came at Wolverhampton (5f) where he was 10th of 11 runners. Needs to improve.
Betting
Forecast
Gunmaker (7/2), Itmakesyouthink (4/1), My Law (5/1), The British Lion (6/1), Es Que Magic (6/1), Distant Applause (13/2), Pearl Spectre (9/1), Lyrical Ballad (10/1), Air Of York (11/1), Martin King (14/1), Your Choice (25/1), Autumn Splendour (25/1), Double Coffee (40/1), Big Amigo (66/1)
Verdict
- Itmakesyouthink
- Es Que Magic
- Gunmaker
