18:15 Kempton Wed 29 January 2020
Her last success came at Bath (5f) back in September. Has been well held on her last three appearances which have all come at this course, including latest when she was sixth of eight over 7f. Stepping down in trip. Others are preferred.
Was victorious on her debut at Chelmsford (6f) but has not added to her tally in five outings since. She was not far away on her last start as she was third of seven at Wolverhampton (6f), beaten by 2¼L. Big player from this mark.
Is 0-7 on the AW but has been successful on turf. Her latest performances suggest her opening win on this surface is not far away. She was third of 10 over this C&D on her penultimate outing. Cheekpieces are on for the first time. One to consider.
Is on a long losing stretch which goes back to August when she prevailed at Brighton (6f). Came home at the rear of 10 runners on her latest attempt at Lingfield (6f) on the AW. Needs to bounce back from the same mark.
Remains a maiden after 10 starts. Was only 2L away on her last appearance at Newcastle (5f) when she finished fourth of 11 as a 50/1 shot. Not one to discount as she steps up in trip here from a 1lb lower mark.
Is on a hat-trick bid here following back-to-back successes at Wolverhampton over 6f and then 7f respectively. Her last victory came in an eight runner field where the margin of success was a head. Has gone up 2lb. One for the shortlist.
Betting
Forecast
Hassaad (1/1), Fen Breeze (3/1), Equipped (6/1), Dubai Elegance (8/1), Showu (10/1), Alicia Darcy (12/1), Irene May (14/1)
Verdict
- Fen Breeze
- Hassaad
- Dubai Elegance
