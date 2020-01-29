Meetings

18:15 Kempton Wed 29 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • 32Red Casino Fillies' Handicap (Class 5)
  • 6f, Standard / Slow
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner£3,752.002nd£1,116.003rd£558.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 12.82sOff time:18:15:32
1
(4)
Irene May9
49-12OR: 77
14/1
T: S KirkJ: Elinor Jones (7)

Her last success came at Bath (5f) back in September. Has been well held on her last three appearances which have all come at this course, including latest when she was sixth of eight over 7f. Stepping down in trip. Others are preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(5)
Fen Breeze19
49-11OR: 76D
3/1
T: Rae GuestJ: R Havlin

Was victorious on her debut at Chelmsford (6f) but has not added to her tally in five outings since. She was not far away on her last start as she was third of seven at Wolverhampton (6f), beaten by 2¼L. Big player from this mark.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(2)
Hassaadp18
49-7OR: 72
1/1
T: Archie WatsonJ: Hollie Doyle

Is 0-7 on the AW but has been successful on turf. Her latest performances suggest her opening win on this surface is not far away. She was third of 10 over this C&D on her penultimate outing. Cheekpieces are on for the first time. One to consider.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
(3)
Alicia Darcyb4
49-0OR: 65D
12/1
T: Archie WatsonJ: L Morris

Is on a long losing stretch which goes back to August when she prevailed at Brighton (6f). Came home at the rear of 10 runners on her latest attempt at Lingfield (6f) on the AW. Needs to bounce back from the same mark.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(6)
Showu20
48-13OR: 64
10/1
T: A W CarrollJ: B A Curtis

Remains a maiden after 10 starts. Was only 2L away on her last appearance at Newcastle (5f) when she finished fourth of 11 as a 50/1 shot. Not one to discount as she steps up in trip here from a 1lb lower mark.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(7)
Dubai Elegancep23
68-9OR: 60D
8/1
T: D ShawJ: Cam Hardie

Is on a hat-trick bid here following back-to-back successes at Wolverhampton over 6f and then 7f respectively. Her last victory came in an eight runner field where the margin of success was a head. Has gone up 2lb. One for the shortlist.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

7
(1)
Equipped15
48-9OR: 60
T: M R ChannonJ: Non Runner

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Hassaad (1/1), Fen Breeze (3/1), Equipped (6/1), Dubai Elegance (8/1), Showu (10/1), Alicia Darcy (12/1), Irene May (14/1)

Verdict

FEN BREEZE was not far away last time at Wolverhampton over this distance and she can record her second victory here from this latest mark. Hassaad has been running consistently well on this surface without success recently so expect her to be close by at the finish once again, while Dubai Elegance shouldn't be discounted on her hat-trick bid, although she may just find one or two too good this time.
  1. Fen Breeze
  2. Hassaad
  3. Dubai Elegance

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

