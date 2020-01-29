Meetings
21:00 Gulfstream Wed 29 January 2020
1
(1)
68-9OR: 93BFD
5/4
2
(2)
68-9OR: 104D
10/1
3
(3)
Vilaro19
78-9OR: 95D
11/1
4
(4)
68-9OR: 96D
11/8
5
(5)
48-9OR: 92D
10/1
7
(7)
58-9OR: 90D
18/1
8
(8)
78-9OR: 70D
66/1
9
(9)
Gilda F.27
48-11OR: 88D
22/1
Non-Runners
6
(6)
Majestic Maiara24
78-8OR: 87
T: Julio CartagenaJ: Andre Ramgeet
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
High Jingo (5/4), Awsum Roar (11/8), Glory Roll (10/1), Band Of Angels (10/1), Vilaro (11/1), Bright Venezuelan (18/1), Gilda F. (22/1), Majestic Maiara (30/1), Diablo's Darling (66/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed