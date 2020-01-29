Meetings
20:30 Gulfstream Wed 29 January 2020
2
(2)
48-9OR: 90D
6/1
3
(3)
48-9OR: 97D
9/2
4
(4)
98-9OR: 96D
13/2
5
(5)
78-9OR: 100D
5/2
6
(6)
58-9OR: 97D
8/1
7
(7)
58-9OR: 100D
2/1
Non-Runners
1
(1)
Scribe14
58-9OR: 92
T: Juan AvilaJ: Edgard Zayas
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Gran Malbec (2/1), Captain Ron (5/2), R Boy Bode (9/2), Honolulu Express (6/1), Amelia's Wild Ride (13/2), Cryogenic (8/1), Scribe (12/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed