Meetings
19:00 Gulfstream Wed 29 January 2020
2
(2)
38-8OR: 61
9/2
3
(3)
38-8OR: 60
14/1
4
(4)
38-8OR: 54
28/1
5
(5)
Miles Aheadb141
38-8OR:
15/2
6
(6)
38-8OR: 49
50/1
7
(7)
38-8OR: 37
40/1
8
(8)
Duke Of Tiznowb1112
38-8OR: 83
11/1
9
(9)
Chads Choiceb27
38-8OR: 65
11/2
10
(10)
38-8OR: 72
8/13
Non-Runners
1
(1)
Uno Baby Bird122
38-8OR: 63
T: Katherine RitvoJ: Luca Panici
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Newyork Giant (8/13), Uno Baby Bird (5/2), Capitan Fofo (9/2), Chads Choice (11/2), Miles Ahead (15/2), Duke Of Tiznow (11/1), Electric Heat (14/1), Anywhere Road (28/1), Strength Of Gold (40/1), See The Song (50/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed