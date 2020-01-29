Meetings
18:31 Gulfstream Wed 29 January 2020
1
(1)
88-9OR: 109D
4/1
2
(2)
Tropicat40
78-9OR: 111D
7/4
3
(3)
58-11OR: 107D
5/2
4
(4)
68-9OR: 99D
40/1
7
(7)
King Orb28
58-9OR: 101BFD
5/2
Non-Runners
5
(5)
Hot And Heavy10
68-9OR: 102
T: Oscar GonzalezJ: Jeffrey Sanchez
6
(6)
Paddy O'dini28
48-9OR: 95
T: J SweezeyJ: Jairo Rendon
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Tropicat (7/4), King Orb (5/2), Alien Invasion (5/2), High Noon Rider (4/1), Hot And Heavy (10/1), Paddy O'dini (12/1), Discreet Heat (40/1)
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
