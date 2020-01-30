Meetings
00:30 Charles Town Thu 30 January 2020
2
(2)
38-6OR: 80BF
4/1
3
(3)
Ultimate Justiceb121
38-8OR: 75D
9/1
5
(5)
38-10OR: 83D
5/4
6
(6)
38-10OR: 66D
33/1
7
(7)
38-8OR: 81
13/8
Non-Runners
1
(1)
Imajimmycreed71
38-6OR: 62
T: Paul McEnteeJ: Carlos Diaz
4
(4)
Bodes Sunset19
38-8OR: 77
T: Jeffrey EnglehartJ: Christian Hiraldo
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Whoisaprettygirl (5/4), Punk Rock Princess (13/8), Olive's Bumpa (4/1), Bodes Sunset (4/1), Ultimate Justice (9/1), Imajimmycreed (15/1), Be With Us (33/1)
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
