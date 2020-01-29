Meetings

14:57 Bordeaux Le Bouscat Wed 29 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Grand Prix Dynavena Maisagri - Attele
  • 1m 5f 38y, Standard
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner€22,680.002nd€7,200.003rd€3,600.004th€2,520.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:14:57:56
2
Camiros Du Goutier22
80-0OR:
22/1
T: G RiviereJ: D Laisis
3
Elixir D'Anama11
60-0OR:
50/1
T: C H FeyteJ: Ch Feyte
4
D'Artagnan France11
70-0OR:
66/1
T: A RandonJ: A Randon
5
Cachou Narcy11
80-0OR:
16/1
T: D BrossardJ: D Brossard
6
Valentino Strix31
90-0OR:
28/1
T: J CorbanieJ: J Corbanie
7
Diva Du Granit24
70-0OR:
9/1
T: J M MonclinJ: F Anne
8
Deganawidah9
70-0OR:
20/1
T: S T ProvoostJ: J Travers
10
Beppe Am20
90-0OR:
25/1
T: F MartyJ: F Marty
11
Cap De Narmont14
80-0OR:
18/1
T: D BrossardJ: D Cordeau
12
Atoll Danover17
100-0OR:
50/1
T: S T ProvoostJ: M Criado
13
King Sir Kir32
90-0OR:
13/2
T: J b LemoineJ: J B Lemoine
14
Usain Henna11
100-0OR:
5/1
T: J WestholmJ: M Mottier
15
Eclat De Gloire10
60-0OR:
15/8
T: L GarciaJ: L Garcia
16
Dreambreaker11
70-0OR:
6/1
T: J M BazireJ: R Congard
17
Elvis Madrik10
60-0OR:
7/1
T: J M BaudouinJ: E Raffin

Non-Runners

1
Fleo Lila19
50-0OR: -
T: B MarieJ: B Marie
9
Azur Des Caillons17
100-0OR: -
T: M AbrivardJ: M Abrivard

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Eclat De Gloire (15/8), Usain Henna (5/1), Dreambreaker (6/1), King Sir Kir (13/2), Elvis Madrik (7/1), Diva Du Granit (9/1), Cachou Narcy (16/1), Cap De Narmont (18/1), Deganawidah (20/1), Camiros Du Goutier (22/1), Azur Des Caillons (22/1), Beppe Am (25/1), Valentino Strix (28/1), Elixir D'Anama (50/1), Atoll Danover (50/1), Fleo Lila (50/1), D'Artagnan France (66/1)

