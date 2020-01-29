Meetings

12:00 Bordeaux Le Bouscat Wed 29 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Ourasi - Attele
  • 1m 4f 148y, Standard
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€12,600.002nd€4,000.003rd€2,000.004th€1,399.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:12:02:01
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Gabo Di Rocca108
40-0OR:
14/1
T: R WesterinkJ: Q Machet
2
(2)
Golfeur Des Loyaux16
40-0OR:
7/2
T: M AbrivardJ: M Abrivard
3
(3)
Gamine Du Perche47
40-0OR:
50/1
T: R W DenechereJ: R W Denechere
4
(4)
Galla Du Fruitier14
40-0OR:
33/1
T: M x CharlotJ: M X Charlot
5
(5)
Gitano24
40-0OR:
11/10
T: T H DuvaldestinJ: Theo Duvaldestin
6
(6)
Gamma Du Chene47
40-0OR:
28/1
T: Y DoussetJ: Y Dousset
7
(7)
Gribouille9
40-0OR:
5/1
T: J M BazireJ: R Congard
8
(8)
Georgio Du Derby18
40-0OR:
25/1
T: P TerryJ: Cedric Terry
9
(9)
Gaia Del Sol31
40-0OR:
50/1
T: J VilaultJ: J Vilault
10
(10)
Giacomoko60
40-0OR:
40/1
T: R WesterinkJ: V Cabos
11
(11)
Ginko21
40-0OR:
80/1
T: G PailleJ: R Le Creps
12
(12)
Glycine D'albret18
40-0OR:
50/1
T: B VanackerJ: B Vanacker
13
(13)
Guiness Griff102
40-0OR:
12/1
T: M MottierJ: M Mottier
14
(14)
Gitane Griff14
40-0OR:
13/2
T: Y HenryJ: E Raffin

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Gitano (11/10), Golfeur Des Loyaux (7/2), Gribouille (5/1), Gitane Griff (13/2), Guiness Griff (12/1), Gabo Di Rocca (14/1), Georgio Du Derby (25/1), Gamma Du Chene (28/1), Galla Du Fruitier (33/1), Giacomoko (40/1), Gamine Du Perche (50/1), Glycine D'albret (50/1), Gaia Del Sol (50/1), Ginko (80/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
15/8
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
9/4
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
4/1
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
5/1
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
8/1
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
12/1
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
12/1
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
16/1
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
40/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby