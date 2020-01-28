Meetings
14:35 Vincennes Tue 28 January 2020
1
30-0OR:
15/2
2
30-0OR:
12/1
3
30-0OR:
18/1
4
30-0OR:
50/1
5
Haquitin17
30-0OR:
33/1
6
30-0OR:
22/1
7
30-0OR:
15/2
8
Hardwell15
30-0OR:
20/1
10
Hohneck15
30-0OR:
4/1
11
30-0OR:
4/6
Non-Runners
9
Haka21
30-0OR: -
T: K VanderscheldenJ: M Abrivard
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Hatchet Man (4/6), Hohneck (4/1), Haka (5/1), Happy Pacha (15/2), Houat De Houelle (15/2), Hydrops Du Trio (12/1), Havaroche (18/1), Hardwell (20/1), Haston Atout (22/1), Haquitin (33/1), Historique Elde (50/1)
