Meetings

14:55 Vaal Tue 28 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Next Vaal Racemeeting Thursday 30 January Maiden Plate
  • 7f 46y, Good
  • 14 Runners
  • WinnerR52,194.002ndR18,009.003rdR8,995.004thR4,507.005thR1,795.006thR898.007thR898.008thR898.009thR898.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
(1)
Ideal Day21
59-6OR:
11/8
T: Candice DawsonJ: Warren Kennedy
2
(9)
Mount Everest24
59-6OR:
33/1
T: Sean TarryJ: Luke Ferraris
3
(17)
Doc Holiday26
59-6OR:
33/1
T: Heinrich WesthuizenJ: Mathew Thackeray
4
(10)
Jet Cat19
59-6OR:
50/1
T: Heinrich WesthuizenJ: C Maujean
5
(7)
Crazy Charlie26
49-4OR:
10/3
T: Dianne StengerJ: P Strydom
6
(6)
El Romiachi17
49-4OR:
10/1
T: Romeo FrancisJ: S Khumalo
8
(16)
Quarari's Valentyn5
49-4OR:
66/1
T: Brett WebberJ: Philasande Mxoli (9)
9
(8)
Bangor Night26
49-4OR:
50/1
T: Heinrich WesthuizenJ: S Brown
10
(11)
Brave Dea61
49-4OR:
80/1
T: Fabian HabibJ: Craig Bantam
11
(4)
Ideal Wolff12
49-4OR:
13/8
T: Heather AdamsonJ: G Lerena
12
(2)
Kruispad7
49-4OR:
80/1
T: Corne SpiesJ: Deon Sampson
13
(13)
Northern Colours21
49-4OR:
100/1
T: Brett WebberJ: Diego De Gouveia
14
(12)
The Sandwich Man75
49-4OR:
25/1
T: Ashley FortuneJ: Calvin Habib
15
(5)
Baristab40
59-6OR:
33/1
T: Mike/adam AzzieJ: Nathan Klink

Non-Runners

7
(15)
Income Dollar24
49-4OR: -
T: Chris JonkerJ: Nathan Klink
16
(3)
Kunghayfatchoy143
59-6OR: -
T: Roy MagnerJ: Reserve 2
17
(14)
Running Fury26
79-6OR: -
T: Gerald C WalkerJ: Reserve 3

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Ideal Day (11/8), Ideal Wolff (13/8), Crazy Charlie (10/3), El Romiachi (10/1), The Sandwich Man (25/1), Mount Everest (33/1), Barista (33/1), Doc Holiday (33/1), Income Dollar (33/1), Bangor Night (50/1), Jet Cat (50/1), Quarari's Valentyn (66/1), Kruispad (80/1), Brave Dea (80/1), Northern Colours (100/1), Kunghayfatchoy (N/A), Running Fury (N/A)

