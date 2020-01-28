Meetings

13:05 Vaal Tue 28 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Save The Date Guineas Day 8 February Mr 80 Handicap
  • 5f 212y, Good
  • 11 Runners
  • WinnerR52,194.002ndR18,009.003rdR8,995.004thR4,507.005thR1,795.006thR898.007thR898.008thR898.009thR898.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:13:05:26
1
(9)
Bockscarb35
79-7OR: CD
5/1
T: Sean TarryJ: G Lerena
2
(2)
Greasepaintb40
109-7OR: CD
11/4
T: Roy MagnerJ: P Strydom
4
(8)
Tokyo Driftb40
99-6OR: CD
12/1
T: Scott KennyJ: C Maujean
5
(3)
Friend Of Time122
69-1OR: CD
20/1
T: Mike/adam AzzieJ: Nathan Klink
6
(1)
Touch Of Fate10
48-10OR: C
20/1
T: Clinton BindaJ: Jeffery Syster (6)
7
(11)
True Words17
68-10OR: CD
8/1
T: Corne SpiesJ: Craig Zackey
8
(6)
Strikeitlikeamatchb31
78-7OR: D
22/1
T: Barend Daniel BotesJ: Mathew Thackeray
9
(12)
The Brass Way138
58-7OR: C
40/1
T: Corne SpiesJ: Deon Sampson
10
(7)
Irrevocable Dreamb21
48-6OR: CD
10/3
T: Michael Nicholas HoudalakisJ: Marco V'Rensburg
11
(10)
Alex The Greatb10
68-3OR: CD
7/2
T: Roy MagnerJ: Warren Kennedy
12
(4)
Varimax10
68-3OR: CD
16/1
T: Roy MagnerJ: Jarryd Penny

Non-Runners

3
(5)
Crown Guardian26
59-6OR: -
T: Barend Daniel BotesJ: S Khumalo

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Greasepaint (11/4), Irrevocable Dream (10/3), Alex The Great (7/2), Bockscar (5/1), True Words (8/1), Tokyo Drift (12/1), Crown Guardian (14/1), Varimax (16/1), Touch Of Fate (20/1), Friend Of Time (20/1), Strikeitlikeamatch (22/1), The Brass Way (40/1)

