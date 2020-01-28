Meetings

11:55 Vaal Tue 28 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Betting World - 087 741 2777 Fm 68 Handicap (F & M)
  • 4f 214y, Good
  • 12 Runners
  • WinnerR37,703.002ndR13,007.003rdR6,504.004thR3,243.005thR1,301.006thR641.007thR641.008thR641.009thR641.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
(2)
Moggie Brown19
69-9OR: CD
9/1
T: Gerald C WalkerJ: Marco V'Rensburg
2
(6)
Midnight Top7
59-6OR: C
17/2
T: D Gray St JohnJ: A Domeyer
3
(3)
Nymeriab19
49-5OR: CD
22/1
T: Paul MatchettJ: Devin Habib
4
(13)
Wings Of Honor21
69-5OR: D
11/4
T: Barend Daniel BotesJ: S Khumalo
5
(7)
Speechmakerb67
49-3OR:
25/1
T: Heather AdamsonJ: Mpumelelo Mjoka
6
(5)
Mercer Girlb19
59-3OR: CD
20/1
T: Bridget StidolphJ: P Strydom
7
(4)
Swell Time19
69-3OR: CD
20/1
T: Barend Daniel BotesJ: Jarryd Penny
8
(12)
Ficticiousb26
79-2OR: CD
22/1
T: Chris JonkerJ: Philasande Mxoli (9)
9
(10)
Hear The Trumpetb43
59-2OR: D
2/1
T: David NieuwenhuizenJ: G Lerena
10
(8)
Philomenab19
59-1OR:
9/1
T: Barend Daniel BotesJ: Denis Schwarz
12
(1)
Miss Boomerangb22
58-13OR: CD
9/1
T: Corne SpiesJ: Hennie Greyling
13
(9)
Pretty Jollyb126
58-9OR: C
10/1
T: Corne SpiesJ: Craig Zackey

Non-Runners

11
(11)
Phillydelphia56
69-0OR: -
T: Paul PeterJ: Calvin Habib

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Hear The Trumpet (2/1), Wings Of Honor (11/4), Phillydelphia (7/2), Midnight Top (17/2), Miss Boomerang (9/1), Moggie Brown (9/1), Philomena (9/1), Pretty Jolly (10/1), Swell Time (20/1), Mercer Girl (20/1), Ficticious (22/1), Nymeria (22/1), Speechmaker (25/1)

