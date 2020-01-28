Meetings
11:55 Vaal Tue 28 January 2020
1
(2)
69-9OR: CD
9/1
2
(6)
59-6OR: C
17/2
3
(3)
Nymeriab19
49-5OR: CD
22/1
4
(13)
69-5OR: D
11/4
5
(7)
Speechmakerb67
49-3OR:
25/1
6
(5)
Mercer Girlb19
59-3OR: CD
20/1
7
(4)
69-3OR: CD
20/1
8
(12)
Ficticiousb26
79-2OR: CD
22/1
9
(10)
59-2OR: D
2/1
10
(8)
Philomenab19
59-1OR:
9/1
12
(1)
58-13OR: CD
9/1
13
(9)
Pretty Jollyb126
58-9OR: C
10/1
Non-Runners
11
(11)
Phillydelphia56
69-0OR: -
T: Paul PeterJ: Calvin Habib
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Hear The Trumpet (2/1), Wings Of Honor (11/4), Phillydelphia (7/2), Midnight Top (17/2), Miss Boomerang (9/1), Moggie Brown (9/1), Philomena (9/1), Pretty Jolly (10/1), Swell Time (20/1), Mercer Girl (20/1), Ficticious (22/1), Nymeria (22/1), Speechmaker (25/1)
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
