Meetings
10:45 Vaal Tue 28 January 2020
1
(11)
39-6OR:
33/1
2
(13)
39-6OR:
66/1
3
(8)
39-6OR:
8/1
5
(7)
39-6OR:
50/1
6
(6)
39-6OR:
28/1
7
(4)
39-6OR:
33/1
8
(2)
39-6OR:
10/1
9
(9)
39-6OR:
16/1
10
(5)
39-6OR:
7/2
11
(10)
Varina26
39-6OR:
8/11
12
(3)
39-6OR:
28/1
13
(12)
39-6OR:
10/1
Non-Runners
4
(1)
Lass Going West
39-6OR: -
T: Michael Nicholas HoudalakisJ: Jerome Moutard
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Varina (8/11), Twist And Twirl (7/2), Elusive Woman (8/1), Springs Of Carmel (10/1), Winters Power (10/1), Lass Going West (14/1), Sultan's Daughter (16/1), Merrywood (28/1), Whole Of The Moon (28/1), Powder Puff (33/1), Agnesca (33/1), Matildarockbottom (50/1), Analyse (66/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed