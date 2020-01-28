Meetings

10:45 Vaal Tue 28 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • itsarush.co.za Welcomes You Maiden Juvenile Plate (Fillies)
  • 4f 214y, Good
  • 12 Runners
  • WinnerR52,194.002ndR18,009.003rdR8,995.004thR4,507.005thR1,795.006thR898.007thR898.008thR898.009thR898.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
(11)
Agnesca
39-6OR:
33/1
T: Ashley FortuneJ: Craig Bantam
2
(13)
Analyse
39-6OR:
66/1
T: Craig MayhewJ: C Maujean
3
(8)
Elusive Woman43
39-6OR:
8/1
T: Ashley FortuneJ: Warren Kennedy
5
(7)
Matildarockbottom43
39-6OR:
50/1
T: David NieuwenhuizenJ: Diego De Gouveia
6
(6)
Merrywood
39-6OR:
28/1
T: Dorrie ShamJ: Craig Zackey
7
(4)
Powder Puff
39-6OR:
33/1
T: Mike/adam AzzieJ: Nathan Klink
8
(2)
Springs Of Carmel
39-6OR:
10/1
T: Paul PeterJ: Calvin Habib
9
(9)
Sultan's Daughter43
39-6OR:
16/1
T: Ashley FortuneJ: S Khumalo
10
(5)
Twist And Twirl
39-6OR:
7/2
T: Fabian HabibJ: G Lerena
11
(10)
Varina26
39-6OR:
8/11
T: Ashley FortuneJ: A Domeyer
12
(3)
Whole Of The Moon
39-6OR:
28/1
T: Craig MayhewJ: Hennie Greyling
13
(12)
Winters Power12
39-6OR:
10/1
T: Mike/adam AzzieJ: Denis Schwarz

Non-Runners

4
(1)
Lass Going West
39-6OR: -
T: Michael Nicholas HoudalakisJ: Jerome Moutard

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Varina (8/11), Twist And Twirl (7/2), Elusive Woman (8/1), Springs Of Carmel (10/1), Winters Power (10/1), Lass Going West (14/1), Sultan's Daughter (16/1), Merrywood (28/1), Whole Of The Moon (28/1), Powder Puff (33/1), Agnesca (33/1), Matildarockbottom (50/1), Analyse (66/1)

