Meetings
21:44 Turf Paradise Tue 28 January 2020
1
(1)
48-12OR: 77
11/2
2
(2)
Papa Joe13
58-12OR: 74
14/1
3
(3)
Wilt13
48-12OR: 64
11/1
4
(4)
58-12OR: 76
2/1
5
(5)
58-12OR: 69
28/1
6
(6)
48-12OR: 59D
40/1
7
(7)
48-12OR: 66
16/1
8
(8)
Kijani14
48-12OR: 68D
9/2
9
(9)
48-12OR: 66D
15/2
10
(10)
68-12OR: 74D
3/1
11
(11)
48-12OR: 71D
33/1
12
(12)
58-12OR: 67
33/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Sink The Bismarck (2/1), Summer Buddha (3/1), Kijani (9/2), Fullbridledphantom (11/2), Hollywood Dreamer (15/2), Wilt (11/1), Papa Joe (14/1), Makers Way (16/1), Delux Premier (28/1), Randy's Boy (33/1), Tiz Toussaud (33/1), Wed O's Champ (40/1)
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
