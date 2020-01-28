Meetings

21:44 Turf Paradise Tue 28 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 5 - Claiming
  • 6f 110y, Fast
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner$4,410.002nd$1,400.003rd$700.004th$489.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:21:50:11
1
(1)
Fullbridledphantom21
48-12OR: 77
11/2
T: W WhitehouseJ: Kody Kellenberger (5)
2
(2)
Papa Joe13
58-12OR: 74
14/1
T: Allen GoodsellJ: Kassie Guglielmino
3
(3)
Wilt13
48-12OR: 64
11/1
T: Steve HensonJ: Sahin Civaci
4
(4)
Sink The Bismarck20
58-12OR: 76
2/1
T: Valorie LundJ: Luis Valenzuela (5)
5
(5)
Delux Premier13
58-12OR: 69
28/1
T: Sandy GaleJ: Cassidy Fletcher (5)
6
(6)
Wed O's Champ16
48-12OR: 59D
40/1
T: Antonio SotoJ: Karlo Lopez
7
(7)
Makers Way23
48-12OR: 66
16/1
T: Curt FergusonJ: Jorge Bourdieu
8
(8)
Kijani14
48-12OR: 68D
9/2
T: Molly PearsonJ: Scott Stevens
9
(9)
Hollywood Dreamer21
48-12OR: 66D
15/2
T: Molly PearsonJ: Chad Lindsay
10
(10)
Summer Buddha27
68-12OR: 74D
3/1
T: Priscilla LeonJ: Ryan Barber
11
(11)
Tiz Toussaud13
48-12OR: 71D
33/1
T: Rudy YbarraJ: Michael Ybarra
12
(12)
Randy's Boy44
58-12OR: 67
33/1
T: Juan GutierrezJ: Francisco Garcia

Betting

Forecast

Sink The Bismarck (2/1), Summer Buddha (3/1), Kijani (9/2), Fullbridledphantom (11/2), Hollywood Dreamer (15/2), Wilt (11/1), Papa Joe (14/1), Makers Way (16/1), Delux Premier (28/1), Randy's Boy (33/1), Tiz Toussaud (33/1), Wed O's Champ (40/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
15/8
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
9/4
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
4/1
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
5/1
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
8/1
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
12/1
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
12/1
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
16/1
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
40/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
