21:13 Turf Paradise Tue 28 January 2020
1
(1)
68-12OR: 98D
7/4
2
(2)
78-10OR: 95D
25/1
3
(3)
78-12OR: 92D
10/3
4
(4)
68-10OR: 100D
25/1
5
(5)
68-10OR: 97D
7/2
6
(6)
78-10OR: 96D
20/1
7
(7)
68-10OR: 98D
10/3
8
(8)
58-10OR: 86D
14/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Tanners Pride (7/4), Bandwidth (10/3), Mystical Image (10/3), Lode The Gold (7/2), Unleash The Beast (14/1), Two The Punch (20/1), Uncle Goyle (25/1), True Valor (25/1)
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
